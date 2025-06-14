Haiden Deegan shrugs off last week, sweeps High Point motos for overall win

Haiden Deegan shrugged off his disappointing finish at Thunder Valley, where he had engine problems in Moto 1 and crashed in Moto 2, to dominate both races of the High Point Nationals in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania, to score the overall win.

“Last week was a little depressing, but that’s racing,” Deegan said after sweeping the weekend. “We backed it up this weekend. I make it happen when it counts; 1-1 on the day.”

With the sweep, Deegan stretched his point advantage to 62 over Jo Shimoda. That is more than one full round of points.

Tom Vialle scored his first overall podium of the season after finishing third in Moto 1 and second in the first race.

“Today was good,” Vialle said after finishing second overall. “The last two races weren’t the best, but I enjoyed this track. The track was gnarly today. I had two good starts, and I bounced back the weekend before.”

Levi Kitchen finished fourth with results of second in Moto 1 and sixth in Moto 2 and was elevated to the podium on the final lap after a crash for Chance Hymas.

“I tried to ride the track like I did Moto 1 and it wasn’t really there,” Kitchen said. “A lot of stopping and going for me in the turns. I have to open things up.”

Hymas was unable to capitalize on the momentum he gained in Colorado. He experienced trouble early in Moto 1 before climbing to fifth, but had a much better performance in the second race. He crashed on the final lap and finished third in Moto 2. That position cost him the overall podium, but the news may be worse as he points to his knee crossing the finish line. Hymas has had two ACL surgeries in the past couple of years.

Garrett Marchbanks completed the top five with a 7-4.

Moto 2 Results

Overall Results

In-Race Notes

Haiden Deegan got a wake-up call last week and decided that he needed stronger starts. He led Lap 1 in Moto 1 and jumped to the top of the leaderboard immediately in the second race.

Chance Hymas slotted into second, giving him an opportunity to see if he can ride with the leader.

Tom Vialle was third on Lap 1.

Meanwhile, Julien Beaumer crashed again after making a mistake in the first race. He headed back to the pits, bleeding from his mouth and nose.

On Lap 2, fourth-place Jo Shimoda and Casey Cochran rounded out the top five.

Shout out to Jalek Swoll; he was eighth on Lap 3.

Deegan found his rhythm and stretched the lead to more than five seconds over Hymas on Lap 5. Vialle was six seconds further back in third as the best battle is outside the top five between Levi Kitchen, Garrett Marchbanks, and Seth Hammaker for sixth.

Swoll fell back to ninth.

Shimoda crashed with 17 minutes on the clock. He fell to ninth.

Marchbanks moved up to fourth with Shimoda’s mistake after getting around Cochran.

Swoll took eighth from Hammaker on Lap 8. Shimoda was up to seventh.

Cochran gave up his top-five finish on Lap 8 after Kitchen made the pass for position. With the additional points for his second-place finish in Moto 1, Kitchen would have had the final podium position with this move — but Shimoda was charging after his crash.

Shimoda passed Kitchen on Lap 11 and that changed the podium. Vialle moved into final spot with a fourth in Moto 1 and currently riding third.

Deegan won by more than 10 seconds over Hymas.

Vialle rounded out the podium after finishing 7.8 seconds ahead of Marchbanks.

Shimoda rounded out the top five.

