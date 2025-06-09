Motocross 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at Thunder Valley: Chance Hymas sweeps

For the third consecutive race, a rider swept the moto wins as another finished second in both, but in a twist, it was Chance Hymas with the pair of wins on his way to the overall victory at Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood, Colorado.

In addition to sweeping the motos, Hymas was fastest in both qualification sessions, holeshotted both motos, and led every lap of the round to score a perfect weekend. This was his second overall Pro Motocross victory, and it was starkly different from his first, when Hymas finished 4-1 last year in the RedBud Nationals, narrowly beating Ty Masterpool.

Hymas’ domination put an end to Haiden Deegan’s perfect season in Moto 1. The box score showed Deegan 45.677 seconds behind Hymas at the end of Moto 1, but that does not tell the whole story. At the halfway point, Deegan posted his fastest lap of the race with a 2:13.091, which was 1.5 seconds quicker than the leader, Hymas. He continued to close the gap until he had the leader in sight, but there was a cost to that speed. Deegan’s bike began to smoke, and he nearly fell into the clutches of Garrett Marchbanks and Masterpool on the final lap. Deegan finished second in Moto 2 as well for second overall.

After finishing eighth in Moto 1, Levi Kitchen did not believe he had a shot at the overall podium. He admitted as much in the post-race news conference, but riders dig deep when they are challenged, and Kitchen scored a hard-fought third-place finish in Moto 2.

On the opposite side of the coin, Marchbanks must have liked his chances for the overall podium after finishing third in Moto 1. As well as that race treated him, Moto 2 was the polar opposite, and Marchbanks replicated his teammate Kitchen’s first race effort of eighth. Despite earning the same number of points, Marchbanks was pushed back to fourth via the tiebreaker.

Every position matters. Tom Vialle demonstrated consistency in both motos, finishing sixth in the first race and fifth in Moto 2. In the closing laps of the second race, he was embroiled in a battle with Jo Shimoda for fourth. Had he secured the position, he would have earned the same amount of points as Kitchen and Marchbanks to secure the overall podium.

Shimoda had a tall hill to climb after finishing ninth in Moto 1. His fourth-place finish in the second race elevated him to sixth overall.

Here are the 250 Motocross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 3 at Thunder Valley in Lakewood, Colorado:

Results

Overall Results

Moto 1

Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Moto 2

Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

250 MX Rider Points

250 SuperMotocross Points

Manufacturer Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 3 in Thunder Valley (points earners):

1. Chance Hymas, Honda [1-1]

2. Haiden Deegan, Yamaha [2-2]

3. Levi Kitchen, Kawasaki [8-3]

4. Garrett Marchbanks, Kawasaki [3-8]

5. Tom Vialle, KTM [6-5]

6. Jo Shimoda, Honda [9-4]

7. Casey Cochran, GasGas [13-6]

8. Dilan Schwartz, Yamaha [10-10]

9. Mikkel Haarup, Triumph [7-13]

10. Ty Masterpool, Kawasaki [4-16]

11. Maximus Vohland, Yamaha [12-9]

12. Jordon Smith, Triumph [14-11]

13. Drew Adams, Kawasaki [5-34]

14. Michael Mosiman, Yamaha [38-7]

15. Ryder DiFrancesco, GasGas [15-14]

16. Kayden Minear, Yamaha [18-12]

17. Julien Beaumer, KTM [16-15]

18. Austin Forkner, Triumph [11-20]

19. Nate Thrasher, Yamaha [19-18]

20. Lance Kobusch, Honda [21-17]

21. Lux Turner, KTM [17-39]

22. Cole Timboe, Yamaha [26-19]

23. Avery Long, KTM [20-38]

24. Gavin Towers, Honda [23-21]

