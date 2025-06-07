Jett Lawrence wins Thunder Valley Moto 1 after intense pressure from Aaron Plessinger

LAKEWOOD, Colorado: Jett Lawrence was pressured by his brother Hunter Lawrence and Aaron Plessinger, before claiming the win of Moto 1 at Thunder Valley Motocross Park.

“First, I knew it was AP [Aaron Plessinger] there, and then I looked back and it was Hunter, and then I made the mistakes and I see AP right there and I was confused. My lines weren’t the best in that one. Once AP got around he showed me a couple of good lines and I picked up on them and was able to get him on that lap.”

While the box score records another moto win for the Australian phenom, the competition gap closed significantly in this race with Plessinger able to pass him on track in the second half of the race.

“I don’t think I’m frustrated at all,” Plessinger answered Peacock’s Jason Thomas. “All I can ask for is to be up here with those guys. These guys are going so fast, and man, I just battled with a dude that went 22 and 0 in 2023. To think I’ve come this far to battle with that dude and a multi-time champion. It’s crazy. I just have to smooth some things out and I will be able to beat him.”

Plessinger settled for second, but after leading laps in Hangtown in Moto 1 and becoming one of the rare riders to pass Jett on course, he is moving up the grid.

Tomac had a difficult time getting out of the fourth-place position to take the final podium position, and it was a mistake by Hunter that handed him the position.

Hunter had a big enough gap to fifth-place Justin Cooper that he held onto fourth in the first race and kept his hope for the overall win alive.

In-Race Notes

Hunter Lawrence and Jett Lawrence get their accustomed strong start with Aaron Plessinger and Eli Tomac in tow. Jett was only fourth-fastest in qualification, which is the worst of his career.

By the end of Lap 1, Jett settled into the lead but Plessinger continue to pressure.

The top four settled in with Plessinger staying within two seconds of Jett.

Tomac had difficulty getting around Hunter as the top two were pulling away.

RJ Hampshire passed Justin Cooper for fifth-place spot on Lap 2.

Tomac finally got alongside Hunter on Lap 5, but couldn’t close the deal. This battle is four seconds behind the leader.

Hunter wanted to get out of the contest with Tomac, so he passed Plessinger on Lap 6 for second.

On Lap 8, Hunter closed the gap on Jett to under one second.

After a couple of laps to give his brother confidence, Jett stretched the lead to 2.3 seconds on Lap 10.

Plessinger and Tomac are riding their own pace.

Cooper and Hampshire battle for fifth, 17 seconds behind the leader.

The race action heated up on Lap 11 with Plessinger repassing Hunter and starting to pressure Jett.

Mark Lap 13 on your scorecard. Plessinger passed Jett for the lead.

Jett didn’t let that go on for long. He’s back up front half a lap later.

