2025 Hangtown Motocross 250 Moto 1

Haiden Deegan picked up where he left off in Pala, California, posting a slow start and then riding through the field.

In-Race Notes

Chance Hymas earned the holeshot in Moto 1 of the Hangtown Motocross Classic in Rancho Cordova, California, as last week’s overall winner, Haiden Deegan, got a slow start and ended Lap 1 just outside the top five in sixth.

On the opening lap, Hymas jumped wide and momentarily left the track, which handed the top spot to Casey Cochran.

Tom Vialle and Ryder DiFrancesco crashed, overshadowing Deegan’s climb into third.

Vialle sustained damage to his bike and pulled into the mechanic’s area before heading to the pits. He will not earn any points for this round.

Deegan is 1.5 seconds faster than Cochran and Hymas on Lap 5. He tends to get faster as the moto progresses. He moved into second on that lap.

Deegan took the lead from Cochran on Lap 6, and Jo Shimoda moved into second. Hymas dropped to third with Seth Hammaker rounding out the top five.

Hymas rode off course again on Lap 10 and dropped to eighth.

Deegan, Shimoda, Cochran, Ty Masterpool, and Levi Kitchen were the top five riders.

Jeremy Martin crashed on Lap 12. He was not expected to ride full-time this season after a series of injuries.

