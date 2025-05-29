Hangtown Motocross betting, predictions, odds, picks, lines: Eli Tomac closes gap on Jett Lawrence
Jett Lawrence showed minimal movement between Rounds 1 and 2 of the 2025 Pro Motocross season, but intense competition with Eli Tomac last week narrowed the gap between the two favored riders.
Jett opened with raw odds of -294 for the season opener at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. Frankly, he might have been an even more expensive proposition if not for the fact that he was returning from an ACL injury suffered early in the Monster Energy Supercross season. Jett led every lap of both motos, but failed to dominate Moto 2 under pressure from Tomac. Jett’s odds for the Hangtown Classic in Rancho Cordova, California, remain in the minus range, but are slightly more attractive at -283.
Tomac (+247) had more time to prepare for the Motocross season opener than Jett. His broken fibula was repaired, and training was initiated in time for him to compete in a couple of Supercross rounds, but he decided to focus on the outdoors. He posted a modest finish of fourth in Moto 1 at Fox before finding the right lines in the second race. Tomac did not let Jett out of his sight until the closing laps and even managed to get a wheel alongside the eventual winner.
Historically, Hangtown is one of Tomac’s best tracks and incidentally, the only MX course on which Jett has been beaten. The result of these factors is that a differential of 743 points between Jett and Tomac in Pala has shrunk to 530 for Hangtown.
Hunter Lawrence (+558) is the only other rider under 10/1 in raw opening odds. Notably, all three riders on the podium last week in Pala were returning from injury, so there is still some residual concern about their performance. The question of whether Hunter found his limit in Round 1 remains to be answered.
A huge gap appears between the third- and fourth-ranked riders in Round 2. Aaron Plessinger (+4032) is slightly over 40/1 and should garner some attention after sweeping the top five in Pala’s pair of motos. He topped out with a podium in the second race, but was never a factor for the win. Bet modestly, if at all, for the overall victory. His podium odds are -139, so there isn’t much juice to be squeezed.
Justin Cooper’s (+4731) runner-up finish in Moto 2 contributes to his fifth-place ranking in Hangtown. His eighth-place finish in Moto2 makes him a formidable proposition, however. His podium odds are minimally in the plus range at +151.
Jorge Prado (+7199) is in a different category than the top five this week. With such a high return on investment of 71/1, bold bettors might wish to place a modest wager on an overall win, but his long odds for the victory drag his podium odds to +579, which is a much safer bet.
Opening Odds, Overall Outright Win
Jett Lawrence, -206
Eli Tomac, +232
Hunter Lawrence, +614
Justin Cooper, +6844
Aaron Plessinger, +7774
Cooper Webb, +9246
Jorge Prado, +9704
Jason Anderson, +12721
Joey Savatgy, +13058
Grant Harlan, +14393
Romain Pape, +14393
Harri Kullas, +14393
Malcolm Stewart, +14393
Derek Drake, +15525
Lorenzo Locurcio, +15525
Colt Nichols, +15525
Derek Kelley, +15525
Tyler Stepek, +15773
Brandon Ray, +15773
Bryce Shelly, +15773
Opening Odds, Overall Podium
Jett Lawrence, -2500
Eli Tomac, -245
Hunter Lawrence -150
Aaron Plessinger, -139
Jason Anderson, +117
Justin Cooper, +151
Cooper Webb, +174
Jorge Prado, +579
Joey Savatgy, +792
Malcolm Stewart, +1101
Harri Kullas, +3734
Grant Harlan, +4201
Derek Drake, +4201
Romain Pape, +4201
Derek Kelley, +4201
Colt Nichols, +4201
Lorenzo Locurcio, +4201
Brandon Ray, +4201
Bryce Shelly, +4201
Tyler Stepek, +4201
More SuperMotocross News
Hangtown Preview
2027 MXoN to be held in the Netherlands
Fox Raceway 450 results | 250 results
Jett Lawrence remains undefeated at Fox
Haiden Deegan sweeps Fox National motos
Chase Sexton retires after Fox Nationals Moto 1 crash
Perfection: Jett Lawrence wins fifth moto in Pala
Haiden Deegan wins Fox Raceway Moto 1
Fox Raceway: 450 Qualification | 250 Qualification
Mikayla Nielsen wins 2025 WMX opener