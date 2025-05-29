Hangtown Motocross betting, predictions, odds, picks, lines: Eli Tomac closes gap on Jett Lawrence

Jett Lawrence showed minimal movement between Rounds 1 and 2 of the 2025 Pro Motocross season, but intense competition with Eli Tomac last week narrowed the gap between the two favored riders.

Jett opened with raw odds of -294 for the season opener at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. Frankly, he might have been an even more expensive proposition if not for the fact that he was returning from an ACL injury suffered early in the Monster Energy Supercross season. Jett led every lap of both motos, but failed to dominate Moto 2 under pressure from Tomac. Jett’s odds for the Hangtown Classic in Rancho Cordova, California, remain in the minus range, but are slightly more attractive at -283.

Motocross betting odds set expectations for Pro Motocross championship Despite returning from injury with minimal recovery time, Jett Lawrence is an overwhelming favorite to win the 2025 Pro MX Championship

Tomac (+247) had more time to prepare for the Motocross season opener than Jett. His broken fibula was repaired, and training was initiated in time for him to compete in a couple of Supercross rounds, but he decided to focus on the outdoors. He posted a modest finish of fourth in Moto 1 at Fox before finding the right lines in the second race. Tomac did not let Jett out of his sight until the closing laps and even managed to get a wheel alongside the eventual winner.

Historically, Hangtown is one of Tomac’s best tracks and incidentally, the only MX course on which Jett has been beaten. The result of these factors is that a differential of 743 points between Jett and Tomac in Pala has shrunk to 530 for Hangtown.

Hunter Lawrence (+558) is the only other rider under 10/1 in raw opening odds. Notably, all three riders on the podium last week in Pala were returning from injury, so there is still some residual concern about their performance. The question of whether Hunter found his limit in Round 1 remains to be answered.

A huge gap appears between the third- and fourth-ranked riders in Round 2. Aaron Plessinger (+4032) is slightly over 40/1 and should garner some attention after sweeping the top five in Pala’s pair of motos. He topped out with a podium in the second race, but was never a factor for the win. Bet modestly, if at all, for the overall victory. His podium odds are -139, so there isn’t much juice to be squeezed.

Justin Cooper’s (+4731) runner-up finish in Moto 2 contributes to his fifth-place ranking in Hangtown. His eighth-place finish in Moto2 makes him a formidable proposition, however. His podium odds are minimally in the plus range at +151.

Jorge Prado (+7199) is in a different category than the top five this week. With such a high return on investment of 71/1, bold bettors might wish to place a modest wager on an overall win, but his long odds for the victory drag his podium odds to +579, which is a much safer bet.

Opening Odds, Overall Outright Win

Jett Lawrence, -206

Eli Tomac, +232

Hunter Lawrence, +614

Justin Cooper, +6844

Aaron Plessinger, +7774

Cooper Webb, +9246

Jorge Prado, +9704

Jason Anderson, +12721

Joey Savatgy, +13058

Grant Harlan, +14393

Romain Pape, +14393

Harri Kullas, +14393

Malcolm Stewart, +14393

Derek Drake, +15525

Lorenzo Locurcio, +15525

Colt Nichols, +15525

Derek Kelley, +15525

Tyler Stepek, +15773

Brandon Ray, +15773

Bryce Shelly, +15773

Opening Odds, Overall Podium

Jett Lawrence, -2500

Eli Tomac, -245

Hunter Lawrence -150

Aaron Plessinger, -139

Jason Anderson, +117

Justin Cooper, +151

Cooper Webb, +174

Jorge Prado, +579

Joey Savatgy, +792

Malcolm Stewart, +1101

Harri Kullas, +3734

Grant Harlan, +4201

Derek Drake, +4201

Romain Pape, +4201

Derek Kelley, +4201

Colt Nichols, +4201

Lorenzo Locurcio, +4201

Brandon Ray, +4201

Bryce Shelly, +4201

Tyler Stepek, +4201

