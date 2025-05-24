Chase Sexton retires with injury in Fox Raceway Nationals Moto 1 crash

PALA, California: Chase Sexton crashed midway through the first moto of the 2025 Fox Raceway Nationals and injured his shoulder. He not line up for Moto 2 and will not earn any points for Round 1.

“Chase Sexton is experiencing some soreness in his shoulder and arm,” Haley Shannon reported from the pits. He was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Sexton entered the round as the defending Pro Motocross champion.

Sexton was struck by a rock to his goggles in the opening laps and had to discard them. Riding without eye protection, he was expected to head to the Mechanic’s area on the following lap when he crashed.

They lack of vision likely contributed to the accident.