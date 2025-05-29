 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 05 Alabama at Vanderbilt
SEC amps up fines to $500,000 for rushing field, storming court
The Memorial Tournament
Despite two water balls, Colonial winner Ben Griffin out front at Memorial
Syndication: The Enquirer
Los Angeles Dodgers acquire former All-Star reliever Alexis Díaz in trade with Cincinnati Reds

Top Clips

nbc_golf_memorialchamprd1hl_250529.jpg
Highlights: the Memorial Tournament, Round 1
nbc_xxx_pldartsfinal_250529.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Premier League Darts Final
nbc_pl_totallgoals_250529.jpg
Every Spurs goal scored during the 2024 PL season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 05 Alabama at Vanderbilt
SEC amps up fines to $500,000 for rushing field, storming court
The Memorial Tournament
Despite two water balls, Colonial winner Ben Griffin out front at Memorial
Syndication: The Enquirer
Los Angeles Dodgers acquire former All-Star reliever Alexis Díaz in trade with Cincinnati Reds

Top Clips

nbc_golf_memorialchamprd1hl_250529.jpg
Highlights: the Memorial Tournament, Round 1
nbc_xxx_pldartsfinal_250529.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Premier League Darts Final
nbc_pl_totallgoals_250529.jpg
Every Spurs goal scored during the 2024 PL season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chase Sexton to miss 2025 Pro Motocross Round 2 in Hangtown with injury

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published May 29, 2025 07:21 PM

Defending champion Chase Sexton will skip Round 2 of the 2025 Pro Motocross series in Rancho Cordova, California, the Hangtown Motocross Classic, to recover from an injury sustained last week at Fox Raceway in Pala, California.

“My apologies for being quiet on here and not providing an update first off, but I just wanted to come clear the air a bit,” Sexton said in a social media post on Thursday. “As you know I had a big get off at last weekend for the kickoff to outdoors and am very sore and beat up but nothing broken so that’s a positive.

“With that being said I will not be racing this weekend and am going to get back to 100% before returning. Thanks to the people in my corner and all the kind messages. Good luck to my [KTM Factory Racing] teammates this weekend.”
Sexton tosses goggles, crashes out of MX opener
Ryan Villopoto and Jake Weiner unpack Chase Sexton's disastrous Pro Motocross opener that saw him pulling his goggles early and crashing hard in Moto 1 that forced an early exit from the event.

Sexton’s complained of shoulder pain after crashing early in Moto 1 in Pala. He retired from that race and failed to mount up for Moto 2, which means that he failed to earn any points for the round.

Neither Sexton nor Red Bull KTM has provided an update on when he will race next, and with a 298-point advantage over the 21st-place cutline in SuperMotocross League points, there is no rush to return. Sexton’s odds of defending his Motocross championship will take a huge hit after failing to earn points in the first two rounds, however.

nbc_mx_sextoncrash_250524.jpg
Chase Sexton retires with a shoulder injury in Fox Raceway Nationals Moto 1 crash
Complaining of shoulder pain, Chase Sexton will not line up for Moto 2 in Pala, California.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

More SuperMotocross News

Betting lines, predictions for Hangtown
Hangtown Preview
2027 MXoN to be held in the Netherlands
Fox Raceway 450 results | 250 results
Jett Lawrence remains undefeated at Fox
Haiden Deegan sweeps Fox National motos
Chase Sexton retires after Fox Nationals Moto 1 crash
Perfection: Jett Lawrence wins fifth moto in Pala
Haiden Deegan wins Fox Raceway Moto 1
Fox Raceway: 450 Qualification | 250 Qualification