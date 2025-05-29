Chase Sexton to miss 2025 Pro Motocross Round 2 in Hangtown with injury

Defending champion Chase Sexton will skip Round 2 of the 2025 Pro Motocross series in Rancho Cordova, California, the Hangtown Motocross Classic, to recover from an injury sustained last week at Fox Raceway in Pala, California.

“My apologies for being quiet on here and not providing an update first off, but I just wanted to come clear the air a bit,” Sexton said in a social media post on Thursday. “As you know I had a big get off at last weekend for the kickoff to outdoors and am very sore and beat up but nothing broken so that’s a positive.

“With that being said I will not be racing this weekend and am going to get back to 100% before returning. Thanks to the people in my corner and all the kind messages. Good luck to my [KTM Factory Racing] teammates this weekend.”

Sexton tosses goggles, crashes out of MX opener Ryan Villopoto and Jake Weiner unpack Chase Sexton's disastrous Pro Motocross opener that saw him pulling his goggles early and crashing hard in Moto 1 that forced an early exit from the event.

Sexton’s complained of shoulder pain after crashing early in Moto 1 in Pala. He retired from that race and failed to mount up for Moto 2, which means that he failed to earn any points for the round.

Neither Sexton nor Red Bull KTM has provided an update on when he will race next, and with a 298-point advantage over the 21st-place cutline in SuperMotocross League points, there is no rush to return. Sexton’s odds of defending his Motocross championship will take a huge hit after failing to earn points in the first two rounds, however.

