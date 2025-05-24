 Skip navigation
2025 Motocross Fox Raceway 450 Moto 1: Jett Lawrence enters with perfect Pala record

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published May 24, 2025 05:07 PM

PALA, California: Jett Lawrence entered Fox Raceway with four consecutive 450 moto wins and an undefeated overall record in both classes.

In-Race Notes

Jett Lawrence and Hunter Lawrence got a strong start and banged bars in Turn 1.

Justin Cooper and Chase Sexton got around Hunter to ride first and second.

A poor start relegated Eli Tomac to eighth on the opening lap.

Sexton tossed his goggles on the first lap. Speculation is he must have gotten dirt trapped in them on the fate. Sexton lost five seconds in the process.

On lap later, Hunter moved around Sexton into third.

Tomac passed RJ Hampshire for fifth on Lap 3.

Sexton was expected to head into the mechanic’s area for goggles while he was running fourth, but he didn’t make it around the track. Sexton crashed and was slow to rise. He remounted in 10th.

Tomac moved to fourth with Hunter three seconds ahead of him.

Sexton retired on the following lap.

The gap among the top four stabilized to between four and five seconds between each position.

Cooper Webb began to smoke badly on Lap 5: halfway. Jason Thomas reports that it was steam and probably coolant.

On Lap 8, a battle developed for fifth between Hampshire and Aaron Plessinger. The Cowboy took the position.

MX 2024 Rd 01 Pala Haiden Deegan flies high.JPG
2025 Motocross Fox Raceway 250 Moto 1: Haiden Deegan wins
Haiden Deegan believes he is unbeatable this weekend at Fox Raceway in Pala. California.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Jett Lawrence was back on his bike, a mere three months after ACL surgery. He has not lost a tenth of a second.

This is the first time Eli Tomac and Jett have raced one another.

