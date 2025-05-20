Motocross betting odds set expectations for Pro Motocross championship

A new season brings fresh betting odds to one of the SuperMotocross League’s championship battles, with wagering lines associated with more than a dozen riders.

Returning from injury quicker than many athletes, Jett Lawrence returns to traders’ attention and, unsurprisingly for a rider who recorded a perfect Pro Motocross season as a rookie, he is the overwhelming favorite with a minus line of -250. This expresses a difference of 581 points over the second-ranked rider, and the respect is well-earned, given that Lawrence has won overall victories in all but one of the 16 Pro Motocross rounds in which he’s competed.

By comparison, Cooper Webb ended the Supercross season with a nine-point advantage entering the finale and a differential of about 500 points over Chase Sexton.

The primary consideration for bettors is whether this line will stabilize quickly or continue to be increasingly punitive.

If Lawrence suffers from the lingering effects of his knee injury and fails to win either the season opener at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, this weekend or the Hangtown Motocross Classic in Rancho Cordova, California, there is the potential for traders to amend the line closer toward even to get more juice.

Interestingly, Eli Tomac is the second-favored rider in the field at +331. Tomac is also returning, but the nature of his injury is different. Isolating and stabilizing Tomac’s broken fibula would presumably be easier than providing additional strength for Lawrence’s knee. The real wager between these two is their relative health for the duration of the season. Also, one cannot overlook the head-to-head battle between Tomac and Lawrence in Round 2 of the Monster Energy Supercross season that saw Tomac extend his winning streak to 11 years.

Last year’s Motocross champion, Chase Sexton (+515), landed fourth on the opening odds chart. He took advantage of the departure of both Jett and Tomac from the lineup on his way to a 42-point victory over Hunter Lawrence. Bettors should not readily discount his odds, however, as Sexton showed greater maturity in 2025’s Supercross title match and made far fewer mistakes under pressure than in previous seasons.

Hunter (+994) is the only other rider under 10/1 entering Pala and should be considered since he pressured Sexton until the final round last year.

The remainder of the field are dark horses with the 2025 Supercross champion launching with a line of 79/1. In his post-race news conference at Salt Lake City, Webb said he was not thinking about the outdoor season. Odds are favorable, he is taking it seriously now. As with Jett and Lawrence, he failed to mount up for all 11 Motocross rounds with an injured thumb.

Jorge Prado (+8233) is another attractive dark horse worth some couch cushion money. Injury and an unfamiliarity with stadium dirt bike racing have denied the Spanish rider an opportunity to show his mettle in America. Still, one must not forget that he won the MXGP championships in 2023 and 2024. If he finishes in the top five in both motos in Pala, it is unlikely his odds will remain this attractive.

Championship Opening Odds

Jett Lawrence, -250

Eli Tomac, +331

Chase Sexton, +515

Hunter Lawrence, +994

Cooper Webb, +7900

Jorge Prado, +8233

Jason Anderson, +8909

Justin Cooper, +8909

Aaron Plessinger, +8909

Joey Savatgy, +8909

Malcolm Stewart, +9704

Coty Schock, +9704

Colt Nichols, +9704

