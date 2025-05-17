SMX Next champion Alexander Fedortsov to turn pro in Pala, California

Alexander Fedortsov, the 18-year-old 2025 SMX Next Champion, will turn pro at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, racing for ClubMX.

Fedortsov peaked when it mattered most in the SMX Next program. After running well but finishing outside the top 15 in four of the five rounds, he won the season finale over Landen Gordon and Enzo Temmerman. He secured the title in the winner-take-all scenario for the developmental series.

Fedortsov was the fastest qualifier in four of the five events, and although he finished last in the Daytona Supercross race, he had a four-second lead on the competition before suffering a flat tire while leading.

“I really have nothing more to prove to myself in the amateur ranks, and I feel I can do a good job for the team starting with the outdoor season this year,” Fedortsov said in a news release. “It’s a bit of a risk but one I am willing to take at this point in my career. The Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX team has always been supportive of my decisions, and I am very thankful for their support into the pros.

“It is actually a dream come true for me, it is what every kid dreams about and now I get to actually do it.”

Fedortsov has raced since the age of six, and his ability to look beyond any disappointment this week to eventual success is one of the key elements that make him appealing to ClubMX.

“It is rare to have talents in both Motocross and Supercross at such a young age,” said ClubMX team owner Brandon Haas. “Alex impressed me every step of the way and bringing home the SMX Next Championship was icing on the cake. He takes direction well, he follows the program and has made believers out of the entire team. We talked internally about the risk vs. reward by moving him up but it was an easy decision. He has a lot of confidence and is totally unfazed by the competition. He is going to add one more layer of excitement to the outdoor season.”

Fedortsov has trained at the Chesterfield, South Carolina, facility since early 2022. The length of his contract was unspecified, but described as “long-term.”

