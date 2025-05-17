Levi Kitchen, Pro Circuit extend contract though 2027

Levi Kitchen and Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki announced a two-year contract extension that will pair rider and team through the 2027 SuperMotocross League season. Kitchen joined the team in 2024 and finished second to RJ Hampshire in the 250 SX West division that year.

Kitchen was one of 12 riders to win in the 250 class in 2025 when he scored the victory in Detroit. His season immediately took a turn the following week when he crashed in the Daytona Supercross race and broke his collarbone and suffered fractures in his upper back. Kitchen would not return to ride Supercross in 2025.

Kitchen got back on the bike in early April to prepare for the Pro Motocross season opener next week at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. Last year, Kitchen finished second at Pala.

He was second the following week in the Hangtown Motocross Classic in Rancho Cordova, California, before hitting a dry spell in the next four rounds. He overcame that in Spring Creek, Minnesota, and won three of the last five races.

More SuperMotocross News

Malcolm Stewart launches fishing apparel line

Dylan Ferrandis to miss start of Pro MX

Salt Lake City 450 SX results | 250 results

Sexton wins 7th race, Webb third title

Haiden Deegan wins final 250 E/W Showdown

450 SX Salt Lake City heats | 250 heats

Chase Sexton sweeps SLC SX Qualification

Cole Davies crashes in SLC SX Q1

The making of a Supercross track

Aaron Plessinger renews with Red Bull KTM