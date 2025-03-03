Levi Kitchen suffers broken collarbone, back fractures at Daytona Supercross

Levi Kitchen ran third on Lap 4 of Round 8 of the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season when he crashed violently in the frontstretch rhythm section. He was evaluated at the infield care center of Daytona International Speedway and transported to a local hospital.

On Sunday, he updated fans on his condition. Kitchen suffered a broken collarbone and fractures in his back.

“What’s up everybody,” Kitchen posted on social media from his hospital bed. “Thanks for all the texts and everything. I’m in the hospital in Daytona, obviously. Doing a little better now.

“I’m sore but broke (my right collarbone) and have a couple of fractures in my upper back. So, yeah, it was unfortunate. I felt like I kind of maybe found a new level of riding last night. There are some positives to take away, but I got a little bit greedy with that section. I’m just glad it wasn’t worse. I haven’t seen the crash — don’t really want to, because it’s probably pretty gnarly right there, but thank you, everybody. I’ll be alright.”

Neither Kitchen nor the team has provided an update on when he is expected to return to action.

Earning only one point with his 21st-place Daytona finish, Kitchen fell to seventh in the points standings.

Kitchen down hard! 😳



The red flag has come out, and a staggered restart will take place. #SupercrossLIVE #SMX pic.twitter.com/kVrs16IpuK — Supercross LIVE! (@SupercrossLIVE) March 2, 2025

