How to watch John Cena’s final match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event: Schedule, preview, match card

Ladies and gentlemen, the last time is now. The unmatched career of WWE’s flagbearer for the last two decades comes to an end this Saturday when John Cena faces “The Ring General” Gunther in his final match ever on Saturday Night’s Main Event, streaming live at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

The list of accolades Cena collected along the journey that saw him go from “Prototype” to WWE’s Mount Rushmore can best be described as those of a real-life Forrest Gump. Record-breaking 17-time world champion. Platinum-selling artist. New York Times best-selling author. Hollywood star. And perhaps most importantly, more wishes granted than anyone ever through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. A once-in-a-generation, larger than life Superstar that defined millions of childhoods and inspired countless people worldwide.

In his wake lies a litany of some of the most feared men to ever set foot in the squared circle, including the likes of Triple H, Randy Orton, The Rock, and Brock Lesnar. And on Saturday, one of his most formidable opponents yet stands between him and a storybook ending. Gunther, who defeated LA Knight to earn the right to face Cena in his final match, has vowed to make “Big Match John” do what he’s never done before: give up.

Elsewhere on the card, three other matches pitting the present of WWE against the future: Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will square off against NXT Champion Oba Femi, Bayley will clash with Sol Ruca, and AJ Styles and Dragon Lee will defend their World Tag Team titles against Je’Von Evans and Leon Slater.

How to watch John Cena’s final match (Saturday Night’s Main Event Dec. 13)

Date: Saturday, December 13

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Location: Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)

Saturday Night’s Main Event Dec. 13 full match card*

John Cena vs. Gunther – John Cena’s final match

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. NXT Champion Oba Femi

AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs. Je’Von Evans & Leon Slater – World Tag Team Championship

Bayley vs. Sol Ruca

*Card subject to change

Saturday Night’s Main Event Dec. 13 predictions

John Cena vs. Gunther – John Cena’s final match

“The Chain Gang Soldier” goes out on his shield, but I don’t see him doing anything else other than putting Gunther over strong on the way out. The only question is will “The Ring General” make good on his promise to make John Cena give up?

PREDICTION : Gunther defeats John Cena.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. NXT Champion Oba Femi

This whole event has a bit of a passing-of-the-torch feel to it, but I think a loss here would be too damaging to either champion’s credibility. It’s important to note that neither title is on the line, which opens up the possibilities. But I still think this clash ends in a no contest, thanks to interference by Drew McIntyre or perhaps NXT’s Ricky Saints.

PREDICTION : No contest.

AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs. Je’Von Evans & Leon Slater – World Tag Team Championship

This match is the toughest one to call. While Je’Von Evans has begun to make waves on Raw and SmackDown, my gut says it’s far too early to put a main roster title on the promising, yet unheralded Leon Slater.

PREDICTION : AJ Styles & Dragon Lee defeat Je’Von Evans & Leon Slater to retain the World Tag Team titles.

Bayley vs. Sol Ruca

Bayley may be one of the most influential women in WWE history, but she has found wins hard to come by since her return from injury in June. I don’t see her closing out the year by slowing the momentum of one of the division’s fastest rising stars.

PREDICTION : Sol Ruca defeats Bayley.

How many WWE championships does John Cena have?

John Cena is a former 17-time WWE world champion. With help from the nefarious Travis Scott, Cena defeated Cody Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania in April, breaking the tie with Ric Flair for most world title reigns all-time.

In addition, John Cena is a former five-time United States Champion, four-time tag team champion, and recently became recognized as a Grand Slam champion by winning the Intercontinental title for the first time.

