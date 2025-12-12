John Cena’s legendary WWE career, by the numbers

Ladies and gentlemen, the last time is now. The unmatched career of WWE’s flagbearer for the last two decades comes to an end this Saturday when John Cena faces “The Ring General” Gunther in his final match ever on Saturday Night’s Main Event, streaming live at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

Below are 17 facts celebrating the career of a once-in-a-generation Superstar, who leaves behind an indelible mark on pro wrestling and who inspired countless people worldwide.

17 – Reigns as world champion, the most in WWE history. Cena defeated Cody Rhodes with help from Travis Scott at WrestleMania 41 to win the Undisputed WWE Championship, breaking the tie with “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair.

16 – Career matches at SummerSlam. As invincible as “Big Match John” seemed, he was anything but at “The Biggest Party of the Summer,” where he went 5-11 overall. In fact, he won just once after 2010—a pinfall victory over Baron Corbin in 2017.

15 – The spot on the Billboard 200 where his May 2005 album, “You Can’t See Me,” debuted. The platinum-certified album featured his custom WWE Championship spinner belt on the cover and his iconic theme song, “The Time Is Now,” as the lead single.

14 – Wins against arguably his greatest rival, Randy Orton. Cena finished with a 14-7-1 record against his 2002 OVW classmate, where they first met in 2001. Their rivalry culminated 24 years later at Backlash with a pinfall victory for Cena after a timely intervention by R-Truth.

13 – Cena’s longest reign as world champion lasted two weeks short of 13 months. Three hundred and eighty days from September 2006 to October 2007, to be exact. Cena’s shortest reign lasted just three minutes, when on February 21, 2010, immediately after winning the title in an Elimination Chamber match, Mr. McMahon forced him to defend it against Batista.

12 – Years old, the age Cena was when he was gifted his first weight bench, which set him on a path from Division III All-American center to aspiring bodybuilder to WWE’s Mount Rushmore.

11 – Career wins at WrestleMania, where Cena finished 11-6 overall. Only The Undertaker has more with 25 total, including a legendary 21-match win streak.

10 – Specifically, November 10, 2025, the day Cena finally became a Grand Slam champion by defeating Dominik Mysterio in his hometown of Boston, to win the Intercontinental title for the first time.

9 – Only nine other men have won the Royal Rumble multiple times, which Cena achieved by winning the 2008 and 2013 editions. The other names on that list? Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Batista, Triple H, Randy Orton, Edge, Brock Lesnar, and Cody Rhodes. Elite company, to say the least.

8 – Years between Cena’s 16th world title win and his “Never Seen 17.” Before breaking the record long held by Ric Flair, Cena tied the mark by defeating AJ Styles by pinfall at Royal Rumble 2017 in an instant classic.

7 – One-on-one matches against another one of his rivals from the illustrious 2002 OVW class, Brock Lesnar. Cena actually finished with a 2-5 losing record against Lesnar, with only one clean victory over “The Beast Incarnate” in a bloody Extreme Rules match in 2012.

6 – Career WrestleMania main event matches, only behind Triple H (7), Hulk Hogan (8), and Roman Reigns (10) for most all-time. Cena went 4-2 in such matches on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

5 – Reigns as United States Champion, tied for the most all-time in WWE history with the likes of Ric Flair and Bret “The Hitman” Hart. Long live the OG spinner belt.

4 – Reigns as WWE tag team champion, which he achieved with Shawn Michaels, Batista, The Miz, and (checks notes) David Otunga. Who did the reluctant pairing of Cena and Otunga dethrone at Bragging Rights 2010, you may ask? Why, none other than Drew McIntyre and “Dashing” Cody Rhodes. Go figure.

3 – Just over three months after suffering a legitimate torn pectoral muscle, Cena recovered in time to make a surprise return to win the 2008 Royal Rumble. In an event known for its unforgettable returns, his sits atop or near the all-time best.

2 – Heel runs in Cena’s 23-year WWE career. Over 20 years before turning heel with a vicious attack on Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber 2025, it was his “Doctor of Thuganomics” rapper persona that first drew the ire of fans. Before they embraced it and propelled him to superstardom, of course.

1 – Money in the Bank Ladder Match win. Cena actually has the unfortunate distinction of being the first to unsuccessfully cash in his Money in the Bank contract. On Raw 1,000 in 2012, Big Show interfered in his match against WWE Champion CM Punk, resulting in a disqualification.

0 – Bonus fact! The number of people in history who have granted more wishes through the Make-A-Wish Foundation—zero. We may not be able to see him, but his impact has been felt by millions worldwide. THANK YOU, CENA!

