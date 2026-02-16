 Skip navigation
Ava Heiden scores career-high 27 and No. 13 Iowa women beat Nebraska 80-67 for a 20-win season

Published February 16, 2026 05:16 PM

LINCOLN, Neb. — Ava Heiden had a career-high 27 points and 11 rebounds, Taylor Stremlow added a career-high 17 points, and No. 13 Iowa beat Nebraska 80-67 on Monday to sweep the season series.

Iowa (20-5, 11-3 Big Ten) secured its 10th straight 20-win season.

Heiden helped Iowa build a 45-27 lead by halftime after scoring 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting.

Nebraska went on a 10-1 run early in the third quarter to get within 52-41, but the Cornhuskers did not get any closer the rest of the way.

Iowa led by as many as 27 points, 76-49, with 7:54 left in the fourth.

Chazadi Wright chipped in with 14 points and seven assists, and Journey Houston added 10 points off the bench for Iowa. Heiden was 12 of 15 from the field, and Stremlow made her first six shots.

Britt Prince scored 13 points for Nebraska (16-10, 5-10), which has lost five straight games. Eliza Maupin added 11 points and Amiah Hargrove had 10. Prince had her consecutive free-throw streak end at 56 straight makes.

Nebraska has lost 13 of the last 15 meetings with Iowa.

Up next

Iowa: Stays on the road to play at Purdue on Thursday.

Nebraska: Travels to Oregon to face the Ducks on Thursday.