MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Syndication: The Enquirer
Reds manager Francona wants veteran players to ignore ABS test run
NHL 4 Nations Face-Off - Championship
4 Nations Face-Off shatters expectations as a hockey showcase. Milan Olympics are up next

nbc_pl_totgoal4_250222.jpg
Kulusevski curls Spurs 4-1 in front of Ipswich
nbc_pl_totgoal3_250222.jpg
Spence drives Spurs 3-1 ahead of Ipswich Town
nbc_pl_bhagoal4_250222.jpg
Hinshelwood powers Brighton 4-0 in front of Saints

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Syndication: The Enquirer
Reds manager Francona wants veteran players to ignore ABS test run
NHL 4 Nations Face-Off - Championship
4 Nations Face-Off shatters expectations as a hockey showcase. Milan Olympics are up next

nbc_pl_totgoal4_250222.jpg
Kulusevski curls Spurs 4-1 in front of Ipswich
nbc_pl_totgoal3_250222.jpg
Spence drives Spurs 3-1 ahead of Ipswich Town
nbc_pl_bhagoal4_250222.jpg
Hinshelwood powers Brighton 4-0 in front of Saints

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 Supercross Round 7 Arlington LIVE updates

Bookmark this page for live coverage from Arlington.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Published February 22, 2025 12:21 PM EST
SX 2025 Rd 07 Arlington Stadium.jpg

Feld Entertainment / Align Media

ARLINGTON, Texas: Rider thought they left Detroit behind; they were wrong. After two days of arctic cold, by Texas standards, the temperatures have risen outside and that puts a few extra steps in the riders stride.

It’s a four-rider battle at the moment for the 450 crown with Chase Sexton and Cooper Webb as the favorites. Don’t tell Ken Roczen and Jason Anderson they are out of contention, however, because there is still a lot of racing ahead.

The 250 West division is back in action this week, contesting their second Triple Crown.

Updates