2025 Supercross Round 7 Arlington LIVE updates

ARLINGTON, Texas: Rider thought they left Detroit behind; they were wrong. After two days of arctic cold, by Texas standards, the temperatures have risen outside and that puts a few extra steps in the riders stride.

It’s a four-rider battle at the moment for the 450 crown with Chase Sexton and Cooper Webb as the favorites. Don’t tell Ken Roczen and Jason Anderson they are out of contention, however, because there is still a lot of racing ahead.

The 250 West division is back in action this week, contesting their second Triple Crown.