Kevin Moranz works his way incrementally up the chart

ARLINGTON, Texas: Improvement is incremental. On tracks that regularly boast lap times in the 40-second range, tenths of seconds mean a lot and riders look for them on every jump, in the paddock, and during the week. As difficult as this is for riders like Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton, it is compounded among independent teams.

KTM’s new bike is part of Moranz’s improvement.

“I have a good crew around me,” Kevin Moranz told NBC Sports ahead of Round 7 of the Monster Energy Supercross season in Arlington. “Some suspension changes in the newer style KTM (have made a difference). I’m gelling a little better with it. The suspension setup, a little bit better.”

Moranz’s crew punches above their weight class.

While strong, Moranz’s crew is not as massive as a factory team. He assembled it from a well-modulated balance of family and devoted professionals. But on a given week, it does not extend into the double digits. The essentials are there, however: a dedicated mechanic with Moranz’s hauler driver often doing double duty in helping to get the bike to the gate, and a media person make up the core.

Moranz’s parents help set up the hauler and VIP area prior to the race and function as support during the weekend, doing those little things that make a big difference.

The difference is notable.

The 2025 season has gotten off to a strong start. One of the key factors contributing to his solid beginning is that Moranz began the season differently than he was able to in the past.

“I finally got a little bit, not enough, but a little bit of offseason prep, going down to the Lawrence Brothers compound,” Moranz said. “I’ve never gone anywhere before (during the) preseason. I’ve been home and riding where I can, when I can. That was a good move for me.

“I was hurt a month and half before Supercross started so I didn’t get as much prep as I wanted, but it was more than I had and it shows.”

With six rounds in the books heading into Arlington, Moranz’s confidence is growing exponentially.

“I’ve always had the confidence and I’ve always known what I could do,” Moranz said. “And I can do a lot better than I’m doing right now but the big thing is I always start where I start and I get better every round.”

And he has improved.

Moranz qualified for four of the first five standard-format races. In each of these races, he’s finished better than the one that preceded it.

Moranz finished 21st in Round 2 in San Diego, California, was 20th in Anaheim 2, 19th in Tampa, Florida, and 18th last week in Detroit, Michigan.

“Last year I didn’t have the opportunity because I had a chain snap on me and sent me on my head. It was out of my control. So long as we’re at the races and we’re gelling, we get better every round.”

