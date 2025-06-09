Mariners at Diamondbacks Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 9

It’s Monday, June 9, and the Mariners (33-31) are in Phoenix to take on the Diamondbacks (31-34). Emerson Hancock is slated to take the mound for Seattle against Merrill Kelly for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks were swept by the Reds after a 4-2 loss yesterday. They are now fourth in the NL West, 7.5 games out of first place, and have lost six of their last 10 games.

Despite picking up a win yesterday, the Mariners have not played much better. They have lost seven of their last 10 games.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mariners at Diamondbacks

Date: Monday, June 9, 2025

Time: 9:40PM EST

Site: Chase Field

City: Phoenix, AZ

Network/Streaming: Dbacks.TV, ROOTNW, FS1

Odds for the Mariners at the Diamondbacks

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Mariners (+140), Diamondbacks (-166)

Spread: Diamondbacks -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mariners at Diamondbacks

Pitching matchup for June 9, 2025: Emerson Hancock vs. Merrill Kelly

Mariners: Emerson Hancock, (2-2, 5.19 ERA)

Last outing (Baltimore Orioles, 6/4): 5.2 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly, (6-2, 3.43 ERA)

Last outing (Atlanta Braves, 6/4): 7.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 1 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 8 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mariners at Diamondbacks

The Mariners have lost four of their last five games

The over was 5-2 (71%) in the Diamondbacks’ home games with Merrill Kelly on the mound last season

It has been 11 games since the Mariners last covered the -1.5 run line

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mariners and the Diamondbacks

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Mariners and the Diamondbacks:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Arizona Diamondbacks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Seattle Mariners at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

