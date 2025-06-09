Marlins at Pirates prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 9

Its Monday, June 9 and the Miami Marlins (24-39) are in the Steel City to begin a series against the Pittsburgh Pirates (26-40).

Eury Pérez is slated to take the mound for Miami against Mike Burrows for Pittsburgh.

The Pirates swept a three-game series over the weekend against the Phillies. Each game was decided by a single run. Sunday, Paul Skenes allowed just one unearned run over 7.2 innings and the Bucs scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth to win 2-1. Miami’s series against Tampa Bay was also a series of one-run decisions but the Marlins lost two of the three games. The Rays won Sunday, 3-2.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Marlins at Pirates

Date: Monday, June 9, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: PNC Park

City: Pittsburgh, PA

Network/Streaming: FDSNFL, SNP, FS1

Odds for the Marlins at the Pirates

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Marlins (-103), Pirates (-116)

Spread: Pirates 1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Marlins at Pirates

Pitching matchup for June 9, 2025: Eury Pérez vs. Mike Burrows

Marlins: Eury Pérez - this is Perez’ first appearance since 2023 Pirates: Mike Burrows (1-1, 5.27 ERA)

Last outing: 6/4 vs. Houston - 5.1IP, 0ER, 5H, 0BB, 6Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Marlins at Pirates

The Pirates have won 4 of their last 5 games at home

The Under is 4-1 in the Marlins’ last 5 games against National League teams

The Marlins have covered in 4 of their last 5 on the road, profiting 1.84 units

Andrew McCutcheon is 4-22 (.182) in June

is 4-22 (.182) in June Ke’Bryan Hayes is 4-14 (.286) over his last 4 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Marlins and the Pirates

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Pittsburgh Pirates on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pittsburgh Pirates -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

