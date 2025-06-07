2025 Thunder Valley 250 Moto 1: Chance Hymas leads early

LAKEWOOD, Colorado: Haiden Deegan has been perfect in the first two rounds, but Chance Hymas was fastest in Thunder Valley qualification.

Hymas backed up his qualification speed with the holeshot.

Tom Vialle settled into second with Deegan in third.

Mikkel Haarup converted his strong start into a fourth-place running position.

Poor starts never hinder Deegan. He made the pass for second by Lap 2 and has his eye set on Hymas.

Vialle bobbled on Lap 3 and Haarup got around.

Ty Masterpool is in fifth.

Masterpool took advantage of Vialle’s mistake on the backside of Lap 3. He moved into fourth.

On Lap 6, Hymas had a six-second lead over Deegan.

Masterpool got around Haarup on Lap 6 — the halfway point.

And as if on cue, Deegan started closing the gap at the halfway point. He’s four seconds behind one lap later.

Haarup went down on Lap 7, handing fourth toe Michael Mosiman. Vialle moved back into the top five.

Deegan was under three seconds behind Hymas on that same lap.

The leaders had a 30-second lead.

Deegan cut the lead to under two seconds on Lap 9.

Once Deegan got into one second of Hymas, the leader picked up the pace. Deegan’s bike was starting to steam.

Deegan was told to take care of his clutch and bike with three minutes on the clock. He fell to five seconds behind and appeared to concede his perfect season.

Deegan had a 30+ second lead over third at the time his trouble began.

