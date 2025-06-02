Motocross 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at Hangtown: Haiden Deegan wins

Haiden Deegan kept his perfect season alive with a sweep of the motos in the Hangtown Motocross Classic in Rancho Cordova, California. In 2024, Deegan swept only one round of the 11 that make up the Pro Motocross championship, but he won the title with consistently strong runs. Starting the 2025 season with four moto wins marks the first time in his career that Deegan swept rounds in back-to-back weeks.

Deegan leads the Pro Motocross standings by 12 points over Jo Shimoda, and has a commanding lead of 47 points in the SuperMotocross standings that seeds the playoffs. That is nearly two full motos ahead of second-place Julien Beaumer.

Shimoda stayed within striking distance of Deegan in the championship battle with second-place finishes in both motos of the opening round at Fox Raceway and this week in Hangtown. Conceding some speed and fitness to his rival, Shimoda knows where he needs improvement as the series heads into Round 3 at Thunder Valley MX Park in Lakewood, Colorado, this week.

Levi Kitchen overcame a dismal start to his Pro Motocross campaign after finishing the Fox Raceway Nationals with minimal points. He finished 10th in Moto 1 and retired with engine problems in Southern California, but peaked in the heat of Northern Cali with results of third in each moto.

Beaumer started strong in Hangtown’s Moto 1 before fading to eighth in the final rundown. He performed much better in the second race, finishing fourth and scoring fourth overall due to a tiebreaker.

Earning the same number of points, 32, as Beaumer, Garrett Marchbanks finished one position better in Moto 1 with a seventh and one position worse in Moto 2 with a fifth, proving it is truly how one finishes in Pro Motocross that counts.

The 2025 Supercross East champion Tom Vialle crashed out of Moto 1 and, still feeling the effects of the accident, finished eighth in Moto 2 to score 14 points, resulting in an overall 17th-place finish.

Here are the 250 Motocross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 2 at Hangtown in Rancho Cordova, California:

Results

Overall Results

Moto 1

Moto 2

250 MX Rider Points

250 SuperMotocross Points

Manufacturer Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 2 in Hangtown (points earners):

1. Haiden Deegan, Yamaha [1-1]

2. Jo Shimoda, Honda [2-2]

3. Levi Kitchen, Kawasaki [3-3]

4. Julien Beaumer, KTM [8-4]

5. Garrett Marchbanks, Kawasaki [7-5]

6. Jordon Smith, Triumph [11-6]

7. Mikkel Haarup, Triumph [10-9]

8. Ty Masterpool, Kawasaki [4-16]

9. Dilan Schwartz, Yamaha [9-13]

10. Michael Mosiman, Yamaha [5-17]

11. Casey Cochran, GasGas [12-12]

12. Maximus Vohland, Yamaha [14-11]

13. Drew Adams, Kawasaki [19-7]

14. Parker Ross, Yamaha [16-10]

15. Seth Hammaker, Kawasaki [6-40]

16. Austin Forkner, Triumph [15-14]

17. Tom Vialle, KTM [40-8]

18. Ryder DiFrancesco, GasGas [17-18]

19. Chance Hymas, Honda [13-41]

20. Alexander Fedortsov, Yamaha [39-15]

21. Avery Long, KTM [20-19]

22. Nate Thrasher, Yamaha [18-23]

23. Jack Chambers, Kawasaki [41-20]

24. Lux Turner, KTM [21-21]

