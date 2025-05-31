2025 Motocross Hangtown 250 Quals: Haiden Deegan sweeps sessions
Haiden Deegan swept the two qualification sessions for the 250 class and topped the field by half a second.
“It will be hot; everybody’s got to deal with it, but I’m pretty fit, so I’m not too worried about it,” Deegan told Peacock’s Jason Thomas. “I usually don’t care to pop off in qualifying like this, but I had to this week after a rider shooed me off [the top spot]. We had to send it today.”
Deegan was referencing qualification in Pala, California, when Chance Hymas nipped him on the final lap of the second session.
Hymas settled for second in Round 2, but that was only half the story. While the track had appreciably slowed for the second session, Hymas would have preferred to finish ahead of his rival. Other than pride, there was nothing to gain. Nevertheless, Deegan rode a wide line around the track following a red flag for a three-rider crash. Hymas was forced to follow.
Ty Masterpool was third on the chart with a time of 1:57.398, which was .897 seconds slower than Deegan.
Fourth-place Garrett Marchbanks (1:57.428) and Casey Cochran (1:57.479) rounded out the top five.
The second qualification session was marred by a red flag involving Hunter Yoder and Trevor Colip. Yoder put his Honda on the dirt at the top of a hill and Colip was unable to avoid the fallen bike. The Alpinestars Medical crew carted off Colip for evaluation.
Julien Beaumer also crashed in the second session, but he fared better, remounted, and rode away.
250 Qualification Group A 1 times
250 Qualification Group A 2 times
