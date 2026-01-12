How to watch Mikaela Shiffrin in FIS Alpine skiing World Cup in Flachau

Mikaela Shiffrin continues her march to the Milan Cortina Games in the penultimate World Cup slalom before the Olympics, live Tuesday on NBCSN and Peacock.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist races a slalom, her best event, in Flachau, Austria.

FIS Alpine World Cup Flachau Broadcast Schedule

Day Event Platforms Time (ET) Tuesday Slalom (Run 1) NBCSN, Peacock 11:45 a.m. Slalom (Run 2) NBCSN, Peacock 2:45 p.m.

Shiffrin won six World Cup slaloms in a row from last March’s World Cup Finals through the end of 2025. Swiss Camille Rast snapped that streak in the most recent slalom on Jan. 4 in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, with Shiffrin placing second.

The World Cup season runs from October to March with a break in February for the Olympics.

After Flachau, the women’s Alpine World Cup heads to the Olympic host nation of Italy for a downhill and super-G in Tarvisio on Saturday and Sunday (expected to feature Lindsey Vonn), then a giant slalom in Kronplatz the following Tuesday (expected to feature Shiffrin).

The men’s Alpine World Cup visits the famed Lauberhorn in Wengen, Switzerland, this weekend.