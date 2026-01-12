 Skip navigation
How to watch Mikaela Shiffrin in FIS Alpine skiing World Cup in Flachau

  
Published January 12, 2026 07:25 AM

Mikaela Shiffrin continues her march to the Milan Cortina Games in the penultimate World Cup slalom before the Olympics, live Tuesday on NBCSN and Peacock.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist races a slalom, her best event, in Flachau, Austria.

FIS Alpine World Cup Flachau Broadcast Schedule

DayEventPlatformsTime (ET)
TuesdaySlalom (Run 1)NBCSN, Peacock11:45 a.m.
Slalom (Run 2)NBCSN, Peacock2:45 p.m.

Shiffrin won six World Cup slaloms in a row from last March’s World Cup Finals through the end of 2025. Swiss Camille Rast snapped that streak in the most recent slalom on Jan. 4 in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, with Shiffrin placing second.

The World Cup season runs from October to March with a break in February for the Olympics.

After Flachau, the women’s Alpine World Cup heads to the Olympic host nation of Italy for a downhill and super-G in Tarvisio on Saturday and Sunday (expected to feature Lindsey Vonn), then a giant slalom in Kronplatz the following Tuesday (expected to feature Shiffrin).

The men’s Alpine World Cup visits the famed Lauberhorn in Wengen, Switzerland, this weekend.

