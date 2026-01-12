Eagles 'refused to accept' offensive issues

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Williams was ‘clutch’ in Bears’ comeback win
What does Packers’ loss mean for LaFleur?
Can Steelers, Rodgers keep it going vs. Texans?
Other PFT Content
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Peacock
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Williams was ‘clutch’ in Bears’ comeback win
What does Packers’ loss mean for LaFleur?
Can Steelers, Rodgers keep it going vs. Texans?
Other PFT Content
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Eagles 'refused to accept' offensive issues
January 12, 2026 08:23 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how the Philadelphia Eagles' problems during the season came back to bite them in the Wild Card Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Related Videos
10:22
Williams was ‘clutch’ in Bears’ comeback win
04:25
What does Packers’ loss mean for LaFleur?
01:42
Can Steelers, Rodgers keep it going vs. Texans?
05:19
Chargers’ injuries showed in physical loss to NE
13:46
Eagles must adapt philosophy to find success
03:29
Patriots’ physicality dictated game vs. Chargers
06:02
Could Bills have run more clock at the end?
14:58
Allen delivered at each moment in win over Jags
11:13
Simms: Hurts is holding back Eagles offense
11:53
49ers had ‘no business’ competing with the Eagles
02:00
Previewing Bills vs. Broncos in Divisional Round
58
49ers ‘keep fighting’ despite injuries
01:15
Maye and Henry break down ‘special’ Wild Card win
49
Highlights: Patriots’ defense dominates Chargers
57
Maye hits Henry for touchdown pass vs. Chargers
11:05
Speed Round: How can Wild Card losers rebound?
05:07
Allen looked like a ‘killer’ in Bills win vs. Jags
04:30
Williams showed ‘greatness’ in comeback vs. GB
03:34
Stafford carries Rams to win vs. scrappy Panthers
41
Oweh comes up with huge strip sack on Maye
01:10
Maye shreds defense with 37-yard scramble
01:03
Henley intercepts Maye’s tipped pass
02:37
MacDonald: ‘Process’ got Seahawks where they are
01:21
Purdy’s ‘mental toughness’ on display for 49ers
01:05
Garrett interviews for Titans head coach job
01:05
Latest on Harbaugh, LaFleur in coaching carousel
01:03
Close games headline NFL Wild Card Weekend
57
Lawrence discusses ‘disappointing’ loss to Bills
54
Allen breaks down late-game sequence vs. Jaguars
57
LaFleur: ‘A lot of bad things happened’ vs. Bears
Latest Clips
05:04
Allen comes up clutch for Bills vs. Jaguars
01:53
HLs: Barnes’ 31 help Raptors earn OT win vs. PHI
01:54
Highlights: Timberwolves rally past Spurs
03:24
Highlights: Rutgers beats Northwestern in OT
01:46
How many elite teams in the Big Ten this season?
03:42
Energy is shifting for Sprinkle, Washington
03:23
Highlights: Steinbach showcases skill vs. OSU
03:45
Highlights: Washington defeats Ohio State
01:53
Buchanan saves Rutgers with last-second block
12:04
What riders said after SX Round 1 in Anaheim
04:06
Cambridge: OSU always looking to prove something
08:33
Highlights: Ohio State takes down Maryland
07:51
Krueger just misses aerials podium at Lake Placid
06:06
Kuhn finishes third in aerials at Lake Placid
09:12
Malinin, Naumov, Torgashev on Olympic team
06:09
Liu, Levito, Glenn on Olympic figure skating team
01:16
Who is the best bet for women’s Wooden Award?
06:25
U.S. Olympic figure skating ice dance team
04:07
Kam/O’Shea, Chan/Howe named to U.S. Olympic team
40
Williams: Fans were a huge part of winning game
02:03
Report: Cubs sign Bregman to five-year contract
02:32
Nebraska, West Virginia post crucial wins
01:57
HLs: Hornets bury Jazz with barrage of 3-pointers
14:17
Tomac ‘still got it’ after SX Anaheim 1 win
06:35
Malinin runs away with title at U.S. Championships
07:47
Anstie shows self belief with 250 win in Anaheim 1
01:18
Prado’s ‘hard work’ results in podium finish in A1
54
Roczen navigates ‘tricky’ Anaheim track to get 2nd
07:21
Naumov finishes strong with nationals free skate
56
Tomac: KTM bike was the best when it mattered
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue