 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_johnharbaugh_260122.jpg
Harbaugh already making changes with Giants
nbc_pft_macjones_260122.jpg
Jones is a valuable asset for 49ers
nbc_pft_49erspracticefield_260122.jpg
49ers will look into substation injury theory

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_johnharbaugh_260122.jpg
Harbaugh already making changes with Giants
nbc_pft_macjones_260122.jpg
Jones is a valuable asset for 49ers
nbc_pft_49erspracticefield_260122.jpg
49ers will look into substation injury theory

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Did Pegula act too quickly when firing McDermott?

January 22, 2026 08:08 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Terry Pegula’s reasoning in firing Sean McDermott, breaking down how quickly things went down with the Buffalo Bills.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_johnharbaugh_260122.jpg
03:24
Harbaugh already making changes with Giants
nbc_pft_macjones_260122.jpg
02:06
Jones is a valuable asset for 49ers
nbc_pft_49erspracticefield_260122.jpg
03:36
49ers will look into substation injury theory
nbc_pft_rashidshaheed_260122.jpg
13:04
PFT Draft: Championship Sunday X-factors
nbc_pft_frankreich_260122.jpg
18:43
Reich on state of Bills, backup QBs in playoffs
nbc_pft_brandonbeane_260122.jpg
11:08
Beane makes it clear that Coleman was ‘my pick’
nbc_pft_powerplay_260122.jpg
04:42
Was there a ‘power play’ against McDermott?
nbc_pft_pegulaonbeane_260122.jpg
06:50
Promoting Beane after firing McDermott ‘seems odd’
nbc_pft_joshallenrole_260122.jpg
09:53
Report: Allen ‘has faith’ in Bills’ leadership
nbc_pft_pegulaonfiring_260122.jpg
08:59
Was Pegula ‘irrational’ in firing McDermott?
nbc_roto_romeodunze_260121.jpg
01:35
Odunze avoiding foot surgery is ‘a good sign’
nbc_roto_maliknabers_260121.jpg
01:28
Nabers will be an ‘alpha’ WR1 in fantasy for 2026
nbc_roto_mikemcdaniel_260121.jpg
01:26
Can McDaniel elevate fantasy floor for LAC offense
nbc_bte_leadingpasser_260121.jpg
01:47
Who will be leading passer on Championship Sunday?
nbc_bte_patsatbroncos_260121.jpg
01:48
Analyzing ‘massive’ swing to Pats-Broncos spread
nbc_pft_kraftconvo_260121.jpg
02:46
Kraft hints at big NFL schedule changes
nbc_pft_bakermayfield_260121.jpg
03:14
Mayfield sounds off on Stefanski via social media
nbc_pft_patsvsbroncos_260121.jpg
08:07
Can Stidham keep Broncos in it vs. Patriots?
nbc_pft_billscoachint_260121.jpg
04:38
Who is best fit for Bills’ head coaching job?
nbc_pft_mcdermottreport_260121.jpg
04:56
Inside McDermott’s reported roster comments
nbc_pft_giantsexpectations_260121.jpg
04:42
What should expectations for Giants be in 2026?
nbc_pft_mcdermottexpect_260121.jpg
09:24
Did McDermott need to reach SB to keep his job?
jd.jpg
06:53
Will Harbaugh get through to Dart?
nbc_pft_joeschoen_260121.jpg
14:16
Analyzing Schoen’s future with Harbaugh as coach
nbc_pft_lamarconvo_260121.jpg
11:29
Could Raiders make a ‘big swing’ for Lamar?
nbc_pft_mcdanielchargers_260121.jpg
05:08
Report: Chargers expected to hire McDaniel as OC
HarbaughGiantsintro1-21.jpg
09:31
Harbaugh introduced as Giants head coach
nbc_pft_harbaughcontrol_260121.jpg
10:09
Harbaugh wants his ‘fingerprint on everything’
nbc_pff_neden_260120.jpg
01:50
Players to watch in Patriots vs. Broncos
nbc_pff_larsea_260120.jpg
01:58
Players to watch in Rams vs. Seahawks

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_okcvsmil_260121.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Gilgeous-Alexander dominates Bucks
nbc_cbb_wvuvasuhl2way_260121.jpg
04:31
Highlights: WVU pulls away from ASU
nbc_cbb_wvuasureaxnintv_260121.jpg
03:39
WVU gets much-needed road Big 12 win
nbc_wcbb_marqvsju_260121.jpg
03:40
Highlights: Marquette edges out St. John’s
nbc_nba_atlvsmem_260121.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Johnson fills it up against Grizzlies
nbc_cbb_gtwonvnova_260121.jpg
03:50
Highlights: Villanova crushes Georgetown
nbc_cbb_lewisintv_260121.jpg
02:28
Lewis, Villanova ‘came out ready to hoop’
oly_fswom_barbiejumps_final.jpg
04:05
Team USA uses Barbie to explain figure skating
nbc_dps_jasongarrettinterview_260121.jpg
13:29
Garrett: Macdonald is a ‘defensive genius’
nbc_dps_dponmlbhof_260121.jpg
07:35
Beltrán, Jones elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_260121.jpg
19:51
Miller: Knicks aren’t clicking ‘chemistry-wise’
nbc_roto_tylerherro_260121.jpg
01:27
Herro (ribs) unlikely to play in Heat’s road trip
nbc_rtf_indianafuture_260121.jpg
07:36
What’s next for Indiana after championship win?
nbc_roto_kuminga_260121.jpg
01:47
Warriors’ Kuminga has ‘streaming value’ in fantasy
nbc_rtf_earlytop25_260121.jpg
04:21
Perry: OSU at No. 1 in early Top 25 is ‘insane’
nbc_roto_jalengreen_260121.jpg
01:36
Will Green relieve some pressure off of the Suns?
nbc_rtf_miamiacc_260121.jpg
06:45
Did Miami’s run ‘legitimize’ the ACC?
nbc_rtf_dukemensah_260121.jpg
09:43
Duke sues Mensah to keep him from transferring
nbc_rtf_cignettibest_260121.jpg
07:53
Cignetti proves he is CFB’s best coach right now
nbc_rtf_big10success_260121.jpg
09:10
Impact of Big Ten’s success on other conferences
nbc_bte_warriorsfutures_260121.jpg
02:18
How Butler’s injury shakes up GSW futures bets
nbc_cyc_wonedayrace_260121.jpg
17:38
Highlights: Tour Down Under, Women’s One-Day Race
nbc_nba_daughtersseg_260121.jpg
01:19
NBA Showtime take over: Daughters edition
nbc_nba_laldenverdigitalhit_260120.jpg
01:02
Luka dictates Lakers’ comeback win over Nuggets
nbc_nba_postgame_dunksoftheweek_260120.jpg
03:00
Dunks of the week: Bailey elevates and detonates
nbc_nba_kumingatalk_260120.jpg
02:32
Unpacking Dunleavy’s comments on Kuminga
nbc_nba_postgame_lakersanalysis_260120.jpg
05:49
Lakers defensive adjustments minimize Nuggets
nbc_nba_lukapostgameintv_260120.jpg
01:05
Doncic calls win over Denver ‘big time’
nbc_nba_quickleycomp_260120.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Quickley buries Warriors with 40
nbc_nba_lukacomp_260120_copy.jpg
01:58
HLs: Luka notches 38-point triple-double vs DEN