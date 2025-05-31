Jett Lawrence wins both 2025 Hangtown Motocross 450 qualification sessions
Jett Lawrence (1:55.914) posted the fastest laps in both sessions and retired early in Q2. Leaving his bike in the pits, he walked back to the podium to provide his commentary. Hangtown is the only Motocross track on which Lawrence has been beaten, but that does not seem to have affected his attitude.
“Grateful enough it’s a new day,” Lawrence told Peacock’s Jason Thomas, referencing his struggle in 2024. “Hopefully we will leave a good mark today on this track and make it one of our good tracks. We’ve had some bad luck and had some good luck here.”
Justin Cooper (1:53.439) posted the second fastest lap in Q1, and following in the steps of the 250 class, the track lost speed between the sessions, giving Cooper the second-best gate pick for the feature program.
Eli Tomac (1:56.455) was only 0.017 seconds slower than Cooper in the first qualification session, but his Q2 times were considerably better.
Fourth-place Aaron Plessinger (1:57.209) and RJ Hampshire (1:57.254, posted in the second session) rounded out the top five overall.
450 Qualification Group A 1 times
450 Qualification Group A 2 times
More SuperMotocross News
Haiden Deegan sweeps Hangtown 250 qualification
Chase Sexton out of Hangtown
Betting lines, predictions for Hangtown
Hangtown Preview
2027 MXoN to be held in the Netherlands
Fox Raceway 450 results | 250 results
Jett Lawrence remains undefeated at Fox
Haiden Deegan sweeps Fox National motos
Chase Sexton retires after Fox Nationals Moto 1 crash
Perfection: Jett Lawrence wins fifth moto in Pala
Haiden Deegan wins Fox Raceway Moto 1