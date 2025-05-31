 Skip navigation
Watch Esther Henseleit make double bogey after driving par-4 green
Watch Esther Henseleit make double bogey after driving par-4 green
Coco Gauff
French Open 2025: Coco Gauff emerges from tough second set, returns to Week 2 in Paris
MX 2025 Rd 02 Hangtown Haiden Deegan 01.jpg
2025 Motocross Hangtown 250 Quals: Haiden Deegan sweeps sessions
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_mx_wmxhl_250531.jpg
Highlights: Women's Motocross Round 2, Hangtown
nbc_nas_trucksnashv_250530.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Nashville
nbc_golf_hardhillscourse_250530.jpg
Erin Hills has been a 'grueling test' at USWO

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jett Lawrence wins both 2025 Hangtown Motocross 450 qualification sessions

  By
  Dan Beaver,
  By
  Dan Beaver
  
Published May 31, 2025 02:30 PM

Jett Lawrence (1:55.914) posted the fastest laps in both sessions and retired early in Q2. Leaving his bike in the pits, he walked back to the podium to provide his commentary. Hangtown is the only Motocross track on which Lawrence has been beaten, but that does not seem to have affected his attitude.

“Grateful enough it’s a new day,” Lawrence told Peacock’s Jason Thomas, referencing his struggle in 2024. “Hopefully we will leave a good mark today on this track and make it one of our good tracks. We’ve had some bad luck and had some good luck here.”

MX 2025 Rd 02 Hangtown Haiden Deegan 01.jpg
2025 Motocross Hangtown 250 Quals: Haiden Deegan sweeps sessions
Times from the first session were quicker than the second, but Haiden Deegan was fastest in both.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Justin Cooper (1:53.439) posted the second fastest lap in Q1, and following in the steps of the 250 class, the track lost speed between the sessions, giving Cooper the second-best gate pick for the feature program.

Eli Tomac (1:56.455) was only 0.017 seconds slower than Cooper in the first qualification session, but his Q2 times were considerably better.

Fourth-place Aaron Plessinger (1:57.209) and RJ Hampshire (1:57.254, posted in the second session) rounded out the top five overall.

450 Qualification Group A 1 times
450 Qualification Group A 2 times

