Lachlan Turner sweeps Hangtown for Women’s Pro Motocross (WMX) Round 2 win

Lachlan Turner had slow starts in both motos of Round 2 of the Women’s Pro Motocross series (WMX) at Hangtown in Rancho Cordova, California. She overcame them to score a convincing overall victory with two moto wins. In Moto 2, she was almost last in Turn 1 before finding the speed to take the lead at the end of Lap 1. Turner rode uncontested for the remainder of the 10 laps.

“I had to show that I deserve to be up front,” Turner said. “Last week, I wasn’t riding like myself.”

A poor suspension setup at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, stymied Turner. In that round, she finished second to Mikayla Nielsen in the overall results. Nonetheless, Turner, the defending 2024 WMX champion, won the first moto and now has three wins in four motos.

Mikayla Nielsen wins 2025 WMX opener at Fox Raceway All six Women’s Motocross races in 2025 will be held in conjunction with Nationals

Nielsen demonstrated consistency in the two motos, finishing third in the first race and second in Moto 2 to finish second overall on a tiebreaker.

The Australian women’s champion, Charli Cannon, had surgery on her finger only a few days ahead of the season opener in Pala. Diminished grip strength relegated him to a fourth-place overall finish, but she showed speed that the field will need to match in the final four races of the 2025 season. Cannon finished third overall with a second-place finish in Moto 1 and a third-place finish in Moto 2.

Kyleigh Stallings won the holeshot in Moto 1 before fading to fourth at the checkers. Another fourth-place finish in Moto 2 scored her fourth overall.

Jamie Astudillo (5-5) rounded out the top five.

1. Lachlan Turner [1-1]

2. Mikayla Nielsen [3-2]

3. Charli Cannon [2-3]

4. Kyleigh Stallings [4-4]

5. Jamie Astudillo [5-5]

6. Lilly-Ann Pettus [7-7]

7. Sophie Phelps [6-8]

8. Haileigh Williams [8-10]

9. Jordon Jarvis [15-6]

10. Jaylie Gallacher [10-11]

