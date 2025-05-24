Haiden Deegan sweeps Fox Raceway 250 Nationals, takes early lead in title defense

PALA, California: Haiden Deegan swept the 2024 Fox Raceway Nationals and won the first moto of 2025. Deegan scored an easy win in both races and is perfect in regard to 250 moto wins. He began his title defense in fine fashion.

Deegan was forced to pass riders in both motos, starting the first race outside the top five and Moto 2 in third. Overcoming modest finishes have never deterred Deegan and he patiently moved through the field with the confidence of a dominant rider.

“My bike could be better,” Deegan told Peacock’s Jason Thomas. “I was in a little chop. This track is so gnarly; it’s outdoors. You’ve just got to dog out. Perfect. One-one, same as last year. I’m stoke. We’re going to send it this year.”

Finishing second overall, Jo Shimoda was posted second in both motos. He will enter the second round with a lot of points and his sight set on Deegan.

Shimoda took a little too long to get around Julie Beaumer for second in the middle stage of the race, which allowed Deegan to surge to a comfortable lead.

Tom Vialle finished third in Moto 2.

Fourth-place Julien Beaumer led early but faded to fourth at the checkers.

Garrett Marchbanks rounded out the top five.

Chance Hymas finished sixth in the second race and failed to score the overall podium.

In-Race Notes

Julien Beaumer and Tom Vialle had a gnarly start, but they emerged in the top two positions.

Beaumer led the first lap — the first of his Motocross career.

Haiden Deegan got a much better start in the second race than Moto 2. He settled into third immediately with a three-second gap to the leaders.

Deegan made the move around Tom Vialle on Lap 5 and moved into second. Deegan was 2.3 seconds behind Beaumer.

Just shy of the halfway mark, Shimoda got around Vialle for third.

On Lap 7, Deegan was on Beaumer’s back tire. Shimoda was a little more than a second behind Deegan.

Later on that same lap, Deegan took the lead. Shimoda could not follow him through.

Deegan set his fastest lap in the last seven minutes.

With two minutes on the clock, Levi Kitchen retired. He earned minimal points in Moto 1 as well. His chain broke.

With time off the clock, the top five were Deegan, Shimoda, Vialle, Beaumer, and Marchbanks.

