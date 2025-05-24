2025 Motocross Fox Raceway 250 Quals: Haiden Deegan, Tom Vialle fastest early

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

How they finished in the 450 Overall at Fox Raceway
2025 Motocross Fox Raceway 450 Quals: Jett Lawrence, Eli Tomac, Hunter Lawrence top the Q1 chart
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
WMX 2025 Rd 1 Pala Mikayla Nielsen podium.jpg
Mikayla Nielsen wins 2025 WMX opener at Fox Raceway
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Window World 250
Kyle Busch to return to Richard Childress Racing for 2026 season

Top Clips

nbc_nas_truckscharlotte_250523.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Charlotte
nbc_smx_southafricastage4_v2_250523.jpg
Highlights: South African Safari Rally - Stage 4
nbc_golf_gc_spieth_250523.jpg
HLs: Spieth ‘fights through’ Round 2 at Colonial

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

How they finished in the 450 Overall at Fox Raceway
2025 Motocross Fox Raceway 450 Quals: Jett Lawrence, Eli Tomac, Hunter Lawrence top the Q1 chart
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
WMX 2025 Rd 1 Pala Mikayla Nielsen podium.jpg
Mikayla Nielsen wins 2025 WMX opener at Fox Raceway
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Window World 250
Kyle Busch to return to Richard Childress Racing for 2026 season

Top Clips

nbc_nas_truckscharlotte_250523.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Charlotte
nbc_smx_southafricastage4_v2_250523.jpg
Highlights: South African Safari Rally - Stage 4
nbc_golf_gc_spieth_250523.jpg
HLs: Spieth ‘fights through’ Round 2 at Colonial

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 Motocross Fox Raceway 250 Quals: Haiden Deegan, Tom Vialle fastest early

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published May 24, 2025 12:38 PM

PALA, California: In the first Qualification session for the 250 class, Haiden Deegan (2:18.940) posted a lap that was nearly one second faster than the field.

Tom Vialle (2:19.909) was second on the chart, giving the two reigning 250 divisional champions the top of the board. Both fast laps came at the end of the session as the riders re-familiarized with the curse.

How they finished in the 450 Overall at Fox Raceway
2025 Motocross Fox Raceway 450 Quals: Jett Lawrence, Eli Tomac, Hunter Lawrence top the Q1 chart
Three riders returning from injury posted the fastest laps in the first qualification session with Jett Lawrence on top of the board.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Levi Kitchen (2:20.205) was third on the chart as he looks to extend his momentum from last year’s Pro MX title fight. He was injured (broken collarbone) midway through the Monster Energy Supercross season. This is his first SuperMotocross race since then.

Also returning from injury, Ryder DiFrancesco (2:20.719) was fourth on the board.

Ty Masterpool (2:21.077) rounded out the top five.

Qualification 1 results

More SuperMotocross News

Mikayla Nielsen wins 2025 WMX opener
Fox Raceway Preview
Chad Reed joins ClubMX as a consultant
Betting odds set expectations for Pro MX championship
Bajaj Auto Ltd secures loan, potentially for KTM
Alexander Fedortsov to turn pro in MX opener
Levi Kitchen renews with Pro Circuit
Malcolm Stewart launches fishing apparel line
Dylan Ferrandis to miss start of Pro MX
Sexton wins 7th race, Webb 3rd title
Haiden Deegan wins final 250 E/W Showdown