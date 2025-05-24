2025 Motocross Fox Raceway 250 Quals: Haiden Deegan, Tom Vialle fastest early

PALA, California: In the first Qualification session for the 250 class, Haiden Deegan (2:18.940) posted a lap that was nearly one second faster than the field.

Tom Vialle (2:19.909) was second on the chart, giving the two reigning 250 divisional champions the top of the board. Both fast laps came at the end of the session as the riders re-familiarized with the curse.

2025 Motocross Fox Raceway 450 Quals: Jett Lawrence, Eli Tomac, Hunter Lawrence top the Q1 chart Three riders returning from injury posted the fastest laps in the first qualification session with Jett Lawrence on top of the board.

Levi Kitchen (2:20.205) was third on the chart as he looks to extend his momentum from last year’s Pro MX title fight. He was injured (broken collarbone) midway through the Monster Energy Supercross season. This is his first SuperMotocross race since then.

Also returning from injury, Ryder DiFrancesco (2:20.719) was fourth on the board.

Ty Masterpool (2:21.077) rounded out the top five.

Qualification 1 results

