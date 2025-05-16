Malcolm Stewart joins FXR Racing, announces 27 Parallel apparel

Malcolm Stewart will partner with FXR Racing for “the remainder of his racing career,” representing the brand’s dirt bike gear.

Further capitalizing on the relationship, Stewart and FXR Pro Fish, FXR’s performance fishing division, are launching an apparel brand named 27 Parallel later this summer, designed for serious anglers with a touch of Stewart’s style.

“FXR has been pushing boundaries in motocross gear, and I’m hyped to be part of the team,” said Stewart. “But this is bigger than racing. With 27 Parallel, I’m sharing another part of who I am—fishing has always been my escape, and now I get to create gear for people who love it as much as I do. Partnering with FXR Pro Fish made that dream a reality.”

The brand’s name combines Stewart’s SuperMotocross No. 27 plate with the degree of latitude that runs through the region of Florida that Stewart calls home.

The first apparel items will include lightweight UV-protective shirts, hoodies, gloves, and headwear engineered for long days on the water.

“Malcolm is one of the most authentic athletes out there,” said Milt Reimer, President of FXR Racing. “He’s as passionate about fishing as he is about racing, and that shows in everything he does. We’re excited to support both sides of his lifestyle—on the track with FXR Racing and on the water with FXR Pro Fish and 27 Parallel.”

Stewart earned his first 450 victory earlier this year in his native Florida at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. He scored two more podiums, both second-place finishes, in Birmingham, Alabama, and the Supercross season finale last week in Salt Lake City.

He will continue to ride this summer in the Pro Motocross series, which begins May 24, 2025, at Fox Raceway in Pala, California.

