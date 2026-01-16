 Skip navigation
Malcolm Stewart will compete in SuperMotocross Round 2 in San Diego

  Dan Beaver,
  Dan Beaver
  
Published January 16, 2026 05:00 PM

After getting landed on last week in the SuperMotocross (SMX) World Championship season opener, Malcolm Stewart has been cleared to ride at Snapdragon Stadium, in San Diego, California.

Stewart dislocated his left shoulder and fractured his scapula. The injury will not require surgery.

“I got the green light to go racing in San Diego,” Stewart said in a press release. “Unfortunately due to what happened at A1, I got my results back and there are some fractures that are in the scapular area of my shoulder blade. My dislocated shoulder went back in well though, so no surgery is needed, and everything from here on out is going to be pain-related. I’m a little sore, but at the end of the day, I feel good enough to go out there and give it a shot for San Diego and go race.”

In heavy traffic in Angel Stadium, in Anaheim, California, Stewart had to double a jump that many riders were tripling, including Justin Barcia, who landed on Stewart in the incident. Barcia was propelled over the handlebars of his Ducati and landed heavily on the track.

Barcia was attended to by the Alpinestars Medical crew at the track, and then transported to a local hospital. He walked out under his own power.

Barcia’s injuries will also not require surgery, but he will not be able to line up this week. Barcia complained of severe pain him back earlier in the week.