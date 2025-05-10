 Skip navigation
2025 Supercross Salt Lake City 250 qualifying results for Round 17: Cole Davies crashes hard in Q1

  By
  • Dan Beaver,
  By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published May 10, 2025 01:39 PM

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah: Cole Davies and Jordon Smith crashed hard in Qualification 1 for the Supercross season finale. Both riders were slow to rise, but Davies required additional assistance and the Alpine Medical cart.

Race Day Live reported on Peacock that Davies suffered an arm injury and was transported to a local hospital.

Haiden Deegan had nothing to lose on the final lap, so he put in a sprinter and topped the chart.

Qualification 1

In the 250 East division, RJ Hampshire hit the ground gently. He also had an incident in Free Practice.

Seth Hammaker set the pace early with a lap of 47.415 to Tom Vialle’s second-best 48.277.

Austin Forkner (48.393) took the third spot.

Fourth -place Nate Thrasher (48.450) and RJ Hampshire (48.452) rounded out the top five.

250 East Qualification 1 Results

In the 250 West division, Cole Davies started rolling through a rhythm section and Jordon Smith jumped into him at full speed, bringing out the red flag. Both riders were slow to rise. When they parked the bikes, Haiden Deegan ran over to the site of the crash to check on Davies.

“It’s a bummer for Cole,” Deegan said at the conclusion of this session. “I went and checked on him. He’s strong. He’ll be alright. Prayer out for him and hope he has a smooth recovery but it’s time to lock in and have a good night of racing.”

Davies was carried to the medical cart, but was sitting up when he was carted off the track.

Davies and Smith were 1-2 on the chart at the time of time of the incident.

Haiden Deegan jumped to the top of the 250 East chart in the final laps with a 47.312.

Davies remained second, but almost certainly be unable to mount up for the 250 West Heat.

Jo Shimoda (50.175) was third.

Fourth-place Julien Beaumer (48.233) and Smith (48.488) rounded out the top five.

250 West Qualification Results

450 Free Practice Results
250 Combined Free Practice Results
250 West Free Practice Results
250 East Free Practice Results
Overflow Free Practice Results