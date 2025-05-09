Aaron Plessinger, Red Bull KTM extend through 2026

Aaron Plessinger and Red Bull KTM have extended their contract through the end of the 2026 SuperMotocross League season.

With the contract extension, Plessinger and Red Bull KTM will celebrate five seasons together.

“It means everything to me to be part of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing for 2026,” Plessinger said in a news release. “I love everybody and everything about this team, it’s been an awesome four years together already, and it’s flying by, but we’re having such a good time. We’ve had some really, really good results, so to have the team want to keep me around and keep going together, it’s really special to me.”

With one victory, five podiums, and eight top-fives, this has been a career year for Plessinger and the team is looking to capitalize on that momentum.

“Looking back on Aaron’s career here at KTM as we move into his fifth year with the brand next year, it’s clear how much of an impact he has had,” Team Manager said in a release. “He is more than just a racer, he is an incredible competitor on the track and a huge personality off it as well.”

Plessinger’s first career 450 win came with this team last year in San Diego. His second was in the muddy conditions at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, a race in which he lapped all but six riders and held a 29-second advantage on the runner-up position.

“I can’t wait for what the future brings and my focus right now is to get the best results that I can with the team,” Plessinger continued. “To build the fanbase that we have is really special as well, because without them and their support we wouldn’t be anything.”

Plessinger is sixth in 450 Supercross points, his highest standing since he finished fifth in 2021. Plessinger finished third in Motocross in the past two seasons. The 2025 Pro Motocross season begins in two weeks at Fox Raceway in Pala, California.

“From his long hair and cowboy hat to his unique riding style, Aaron truly stands out,” Harrison continued. “He is, and will continue to be, a massive part of the KTM fanbase into 2026. He brings energy, positivity, and authenticity that resonate not only with our team and the other riders, but also with fans, sponsors, and the entire racing series. He’s had another incredible season this year after a rough start, showing grit and determination, achieving five podiums and consistent top-five finishes so far, including a victory in Foxborough. We’re proud of who he is and even prouder to have him on our team. His influence extends far beyond results – his connection with people, both inside and outside the paddock, ensures he will be remembered and appreciated for years to come. He is truly one of a kind, and we are excited that Aaron has signed a contract extension for 2026 to continue racing for the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing family.”