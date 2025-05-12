Dylan Ferrandis to miss the start of Pro Motocross with stress fracture

Dylan Ferrandis announced on social media that he will be forced to skip the start of the Pro Motocross season and hopes to return for the SuperMotocross World Championship or “maybe [the] last couple rounds of MX.”

Ferrandis won the Pro Motocross title on a 450 in 2021 and the 250 title in 2020.

“Unfortunately, I will not race this summer,” Ferrandis said. “I have a stress fracture on my left leg [that] I [have] been dealing with all season. I thought I got rid of it lately, but it came back last week.”

Ferrandis ended the 2025 Supercross season with a 10th-place finish in Salt Lake City, which placed him seventh in the championship standings.

Ferrandis has a 132-point advantage over 21st-place Hunter Lawrence, who missed much of the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season with torn ligaments suffered in a crash during his Round 5 heat race in Tampa that required surgery to repair. The top 20 in combined Supercross and Pro Motocross standings earn an automatic invitation to the SuperMotocross World Championship in September.

Lawrence has been training for the Pro Motocross season and is expected to return for the season opener at Fox Raceway in Pala, California.

Ferrandis’ best season finishes were a pair of fifth-place results scored in Seattle, Washington, and East Rutherford, New Jersey. Additionally, he had nine other top-10 finishes.

Ferrandis was scored 11th in the 2024 SMX World Championship on a tiebreaker after ending the three playoff rounds tied with the ninth-most points with Justin Barcia and Jason Anderson.

