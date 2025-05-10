 Skip navigation
2025 Supercross Salt Lake City 450 qualifying results for Round 17: Chase Sexton wins Q1

  • Dan Beaver,
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published May 10, 2025 02:26 PM

SALT LAKE CITY: Utah: Chase Sexton posted the fastest lap in the first Qualification session in an attempt to establish dominance over title contender Cooper Webb, but Webb was third fastest and needs only to finish fifth or better.

Qualification 1

Webb posted the fastest lap in the first half of the session. Sexton (46.764) responded to the pressure, however, and was the first rider to get in the 46-second bracket.

Justin Cooper entered the weekend with consecutive podiums and was second fastest at 47.195.

Webb (47.372) ended third in the session, which would cover the position he needs to clinch the title.

Fourth-place Shane McElrath (47.839) and Malcolm Stewart (47.908) rounded out the top five.

450 Qualification 1 Results

450 Free Practice Results

250 Combined Free Practice Results

250 West Free Practice Results

250 East Free Practice Results

Overflow Free Practice Results