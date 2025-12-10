Jets vs. Jaguars prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Very quietly, the Jacksonville Jaguars (9-4) have won four in a row and taken control of the AFC South. Sunday, they should be able to make it five straight wins when they take the field at home against the New York Jets (3-10).

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars are averaging 30 points per game during the current winning streak. The Jags’ defense has also stepped up their play the last month allowing a mere 13 points per game. As noted, the winning streak has catapulted the Jags to the top of the AFC South. They lead the Colts and the Texans by one game.

The Jets arrive in Florida with more questions and concerns under center than ever. Tyrod Taylor (groin) and Justin Fields (knee) are both injured leaving rookie Brady Cook as the option for New York. The rookie out of Missouri saw his first game action last week in relief of Taylor. He completed 14 of 30 passes for 163 yards with two interceptions. Cook and the Jets got smacked by the Dolphins, 34-10. It was their fourth loss in a row. The Jets’ offense has struggled all season, ranking near the bottom of the league in points and total yards. All signs point to continued struggles this weekend in Jacksonville.

Consider playing the alt lines for this game. The current spread of 12.5 sure seems light but lets dive further into the numbers to see if that is the play.

Game Details and How to watch the Jets vs. Jaguars live Sunday

Date: Sunday, December 14, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: EverBank Stadium

City: Jacksonville, FL

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game Odds for the Jets at the Jaguars

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: New York Jets (+575), Jacksonville Jaguars (-850)

Spread: Jaguars -12.5

Total: 41.5 points

This game opened at Jaguars -12.0 with the Game Total set at 42.0.

Quarterback Matchup for New York at Jacksonville

Jets Expected Starting QB: Brady Cook

Last Game: 12/7 vs. Miami - 14-30, 163yds, 0TDs, 2INTs, Sacked 6 times, 1 carry for 0yds rushing

Season: 1GP, 14-30, 163yds, 0TDs, 2INTs, Sacked 6 times, 1 carry for 0yds rushing

Jaguars Starting QB: Trevor Lawrence

Last Game: 12/7 vs. Indianapolis - 17-30, 244yds, 2TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 0 times, 4 carries for 16yds rushing

Season: 13GP 253-425, 2880yds, 18TDs, 11INTs, Sacked 32 times, 61 carries for 251yds rushing

Jets at Jaguars: Team Stats and Betting Trends

The Jets have lost 10 of their last 12 games on the road

The Jaguars are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite

The Jets are 7-5-1 ATS overall this season

The Jaguars are 8-5 ATS overall this season

The OVER has cashed 8 times in the Jets’ 13 games this season (8-5)

The OVER has cashed 7 times in the Jaguars’ 13 games this season (7-6)

Lawrence has 'turned a corner' for Jaguars Chris Simms and Connor Rogers dive into Trevor Lawrence's Week 14 performance against the Colts and why it feels like the QB has "turned the corner" under head coach Liam Coen.

Jets Player Injuries

QB Justin Fields (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game QB Tyrod Taylor (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RB Breece Hall (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game S Tony Adams (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DE Tyler Baron (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Kiko Mauigoa (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Azareye’h Thomas (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game WR Garrett Wilson (knee) is eligible to be activated off the IR but has not been as of Wednesday

Jaguars Player Injuries

LT Walker Little (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game WR Parker Washington (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game S Andrew Wingard (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game



Rotoworld Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Jets and the Jaguars

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Jacksonville Jaguars -12.5.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 41.0.

