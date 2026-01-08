49ers vs. Eagles prediction: Odds, picks, best bets, player props for NFL Wild Card game

The Philadelphia Eagles (11-6) open their defense of their Super Bowl title Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field against the San Francisco 49ers (12-5).

This is without question one of the more intriguing matchups of Wild Card weekend. It features a 49ers’ team that managed to come within one win of securing the top seed in the NFC despite an inordinate number of injuries to key players on both sides of the ball against an Eagles’ team that touts an elite defense but an enigmatic if not outright dysfunctional offense.

San Francisco won 12 games despite finishing last in the NFL with 20 sacks and 2nd-to-last with only six interceptions. They’re only the fifth team in NFL history to reach the playoffs despite just six interceptions and only the third to reach the playoffs despite 20 or fewer sacks. Philadelphia’s inconsistencies on offense certainly have touched everyone on that side of the ball but they are based on a lack of continuity and consistency along the offensive line. Last season the Eagles rode the top offensive line in the NFL to the Super Bowl. Saquon Barkley thrived. Jalen Hurts had time to find receivers downfield. This season, there may be issues with play calling, Barkley, and Hurts, but injuries along the offensive line have been the root cause of their woes.

While San Francisco battled in Week 18 against Seattle in an effort to claim the NFC West and the top seed the Eagles were resting the majority of their starters prioritizing rest over a potential move to the 2-seed. Will that rest help the Eagles’ offense finally get rolling? Will the myriad of injuries along with general fatigue catch up to the 49ers?

****

These teams have enjoyed tremendous success over the last few decades but have met just twice previously in the postseason. The Eagles defeated the 49ers in the NFC Championship in the 2022 Playoffs, 31-7. Brock Purdy got the start but left injured. He was actually San Francisco’s third string quarterback that season. He got the start due to injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. The Niners shut out Philly in the Wild Card round of the 1996 Playoffs, 14-0, at Candlestick Park. Steve Young was under center for San Francisco. Ty Detmer was the quarterback for Philadelphia.

****

Lets dive into the matchup a little deeper and look at the playoff history of these teams, their current quarterbacks, injuries, and a few stats and trends for each.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates courtesy of Rotoworld, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch: 49ers at Eagles live Sunday

Date: Sunday, January 11, 2026

Sunday, January 11, 2026 Time: 4:30PM EST

4:30PM EST Site: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field City: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Network/Streaming: FOX

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered at NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game Odds: 49ers at Eagles

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: San Francisco 49ers (+195), Philadelphia Eagles (-238)

San Francisco 49ers (+195), Philadelphia Eagles (-238) Spread: Eagles -5.5 (-105)

Eagles -5.5 (-105) Total: 44.5 points

This game has seen substantial movement since it opened. The initial line was Eagles -3 with the Toal set at 46.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

Playoff History: 49ers at Eagles

San Francisco 49ers

All-Time Playoffs: 39-25

Wild Card Round: 6-2

Divisional Round: 20-8

NFC Championship: 8-11

Super Bowl: 5-3

Pre-1966: 0-1

Philadelphia Eagles

All-Time Playoffs: 29-26

Wild Card Round: 9-11

Divisional Round: 10-7

NFC Championship: 5-4

Super Bowl: 2-3

Pre-1966: 3-1

Quarterback Matchup: 49ers at Eagles

49ers Starting QB: Brock Purdy

Last Game: 1/3 vs. Seattle – 19-27, 127yds, 0TDs, 1INT, Sacked 3 times, 2 carries for 21yds rushing

Season: 9GP, 197-284, 2167yds, 20TDs, 10INTs, Sacked 11 times, 33 carries for 147yds rushing

Eagles Starting QB: Jalen Hurts

Last Game: 12/28 at Buffalo – 13-27, 110yds, 1TD, 0INTs, Sacked 1 time, 3 carries for 5yds rushing

Season: 16GP, 294-454, 3224yds, 25TDs, 6INTs, Sacked 32 times, 105 carries for 421yds rushing

49ers at Eagles: Team Stats and Betting Trends

The 49ers are 10-6-1 ATS this season

The Eagles are 10-7 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 7 of the Eagles’ 17 games this season (7-10)

The OVER has cashed in 10 of the 49ers’ 17 games this season (10-6-1)

Kyle Shanahan is one of only 4 Head Coaches in NFL history to win at least eight playoff games without winning a championship (Dan Reeves - 11 wins, Marv Levy - 11, and Bud Grant - 10).

is one of only 4 Head Coaches in NFL history to win at least eight playoff games without winning a championship (Dan Reeves - 11 wins, Marv Levy - 11, and Bud Grant - 10). Shanahan is 2-1 vs. Nick Sirianni, with all three games played in Philadelphia

Former Eagle Bryce Huff led the 49ers in sacks with 4 – all in the 49ers’ first seven game

led the 49ers in sacks with 4 – all in the 49ers’ first seven game The Eagles have gone 97 consecutive regular-season games without allowing 100 yards to a tight end

Wild Card Preview: 49ers vs. Eagles Mike Florio and Chris Simms preview a thrilling playoff battle between the 49ers and Eagles in Philadelphia, outlining why "it's a shame one of them is going to be one and done" and predicting which team will move on.

49ers Player Injuries

WR Ricky Pearsall (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game TE George Kittle (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game LT Trent Williams (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Luke Gifford (quad) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(quad) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Dee Winters (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game DT Jordan Elliott (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game DE Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game DE Keion White (groin) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Eagles Player Injuries

TE Dallas Goedert (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game TE Grant Calcaterra (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game OT Brett Toth (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game RT Lane Johnson (foot) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(foot) is questionable for Sunday’s game DE Jalen Carter (hip) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hip) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Nakobe Dean (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game S Marcus Epps (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the 49ers and the Eagles

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the 49ers +5.5.

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the 49ers +5.5. Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 44.5.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with player news, game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on Socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

