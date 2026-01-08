Bills vs. Jaguars prediction: Odds, picks, best bets, player props for NFL Wild Card game

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills certainly feel right at home in the playoffs, but you will have to excuse them if they feel somewhat out of place Sunday in Jacksonville when they take on Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars to open the 2025 playoffs. It will be the first game in their last 13 to be played somewhere other than Kansas City or Buffalo.

The 2025 season has seen each of these teams’ offenses dominate many a Sunday afternoon. Jacksonville ranks sixth in the NFL averaging 27.9 points per game. The Bills have been even better putting 28.3 points per game on the scoreboard each week to rank fourth. At home, the Jags are scoring 30.8 points per game this season, but more relevant is the fact they are averaging 36.4 points per game in their last five games. On the road, the Bills are averaging 25 points per game. Over their last five games, Buffalo is averaging 28.8 points per game.

Matchup to Watch: Buffalo Rushing Offense vs. Jacksonville Rushing Defense

Led by James Cook, Buffalo finished the regular season ranked first in rushing yards per game (159.6), and second in yards per rush (5.0). Cook toted the rock 309 times for 1,621 yards and 12 touchdowns. In Jacksonville, Buffalo faces the NFL’s top-ranked run defense that allows just 85.6 rushing yards per game. The Jaguars are also fifth in yards allowed per rushing attempt (3.9). They did not allow a back to gain 75 yards in a game all season. To put that in perspective, only two other teams since 2000 accomplished that feat.

These teams have met twice previously in the postseason with Jacksonville winning both games. Blake Bortles led the Jags to a 10-3 win in the Wild Card round in the 2017 playoffs over a Tyrod Taylor-led Bills’ team. Jacksonville also prevailed in the Wild Card round in 1996 as Mark Brunell outlasted Jim Kelly, 30-27.

Lets dive into the matchup a little deeper and look at the playoff history of these teams, their current quarterbacks, injuries, and a few stats and trends for each.

Game Details and How to Watch: Bills at Jaguars live Sunday

Date: Sunday, January 11, 2026

Sunday, January 11, 2026 Time: 1PM EST

1PM EST Site: EverBank Stadium

EverBank Stadium City: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL Network/Streaming: CBS

Game Odds: Bills at Jaguars

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Buffalo Bills (-112), Jacksonville Jaguars (-108)

Buffalo Bills (-112), Jacksonville Jaguars (-108) Spread: Bills -1.5

Bills -1.5 Total: 51.5 points

This game sits right where it opened with Buffalo favored by 1.5 points and the Game Total set at 51.5.

Playoff History: Bills and Jaguars

Buffalo Bills

All-Time Playoffs: 21-22

Wild Card Round: 8-5

Divisional Round: 7-9

AFC Championship: 4-4

Super Bowl: 0-4

Pre-1966: 2-0

Jacksonville Jaguars

All-Time Playoffs: 8-8

Wild Card Round: 5-2

Divisional Round: 3-3

AFC Championship: 0-3

Quarterback Matchup: Bills at Jaguars

Bills Starting QB: Josh Allen

Last Game: 1/4 vs. Jets – 0-0, 0yds, 0TDs, 0INTs, Was not Sacked, 0 carries for 0yds rushing

Season: 17GP, 319-460, 3668yds, 25TDs, 10INTs, Sacked 40 times, 112 carries for 579yds rushing

Jaguars Starting QB: Trevor Lawrence

Last Game: 1/4 vs. Tennessee – 22-30, 255yds, 3TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 2 times, 2 carries for 11yds rushing

Season: 17GP, 341-560, 4007yds, 29TDs, 12INTs, Sacked 41 times, 82 carries for 359yds rushing

Bills at Jaguars: Team Stats and Betting Trends

The Jaguars are 12-5 ATS this season

The Bills are 8-9 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 10 of the Jaguars’ 17 games this season (10-7)

The OVER has cashed in 9 of the Bills’ 17 games this season (9-8)

Josh Allen is making his seventh consecutive appearance in the playoffs (7-6)

is making his seventh consecutive appearance in the playoffs (7-6) The Jaguars have won 8 in a row and have averaged a league-best 33.6 points per game over their last 8

The Jaguars are beating teams by an average of 19.1 points per game over their last 8 games

Bills Player Injuries

RB Ty Johnson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Joshua Palmer (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game DT DaQuan Jones (calf) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(calf) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Matt Milano (illness) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(illness) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Terrel Bernard (calf) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(calf) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Shaq Thompson (neck) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(neck) is questionable for Sunday’s game S Jordan Poyer (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game PK Matt Prater (quad) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(quad) is questionable for Sunday’s game DT Jordan Phillips (undisclosed) is eligible to be activated from the IR

Jaguars Player Injuries

LT Cole Van Lanen (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game RG Patrick Mekari (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game DE Danny Striggow (elbow) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(elbow) is questionable for Sunday’s game CB Jarrian Jones (illness) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(illness) is questionable for Sunday’s game CB Greg Newsome II (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(shoulder) is questionable for Sunday’s game CB Montaric Brown (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week's game between the Bills and the Jaguars

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Jaguars +1.5.

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Jaguars +1.5. Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 51.5.

