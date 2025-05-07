Salt Lake City Supercross 2025 preview: Top finishes, previous winners, who to watch

Since the COVID-19 pandemic altered the schedule in 2020 with seven rounds at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, this venue has served as the season finale, and there have been some spectacular races as a result.

With his propensity to run strong in the closing stages of a season, Chase Sexton enters the weekend with back-to-back Salt Lake City victories in 2023 and 2024, as well as podiums that stretch to the second race of 2021, which contributes to opening betting odds of -205, the first time this season ALT Sports has favored a rider with a minus line.

Cooper Webb won in this stadium in the second race of 2021 and was the runner-up to Marvin Musquin in the first race that year. He leads the field with four wins to Eli Tomac’s three and would be considered a strong threat for the win this weekend if not for one outstanding factor: Webb does not need to win and has a lot to lose if he gets into a shoving match with Sexton.

Webb enters the season finale with a nine-point advantage over Sexton and needs to finish only fifth or better to claim his third Supercross title. His first came in 2019, and his second was in 2021.

Justin Cooper has been improving every weekend. He has one final chance to win a 450 race in his rookie season, and should he do so and Sexton finishes second, Webb needs only to finish eighth or better.

If Webb wins the title, he will become the seventh rider to score at least three in the stadium series.

Haiden Deegan wrapped up the championship in Denver when he moved Cole Davies off the track with two laps remaining, taking the lead and dropping his rival to fifth in the rundown. He now has titles in all three of the SuperMotocross League divisions.

But there is still a championship to be decided in the 250 East division.

There is a winner-take-all scenario with Tom Vialle, Seth Hammaker, and RJ Hampshire separated by three points. It may not be quite that simple, as this is the final East / West Showdown of the season, and the riders from the alternate coast have been strong. Only three riders have multiple wins this season, with Western divisional riders Deegan and Davies among them.

Hammaker has two wins in the East, but faces both 250 champions from 2024, and they already know how to win. Vialle is the defending Eastern titlist while Hampshire won the Western championship. In the East’s last outing, Hammaker stumbled out of the gate and gave up the points lead to Vialle, who won his first race of the season.

With two wins, Hammaker has the tiebreaker should he end with the same number of points as Vialle and Hampshire.

A Hampshire win and Vialle runner-up would give the title to Hampshire on a tiebreaker; if Hampshire wins and Hammaker finishes second, Hampshire would take the title by one point.

According to WeWentFast.com, there have been nine winner-take-all scenarios in 250 divisional racing. Three of these ended in a tie (1987, 2000, and 2024), the leader entering the weekend won three times (1998, 2008, and 2011), and the challenger won three times (1988, 2007, and 2017).

2025 Top-10 finishers

450s

Chase Sexton (6 wins, 11 podiums, 14 top-fives, 16 top-10s)

Cooper Webb (5 wins; 13 podiums, 15 top-fives, 16 top-10s)

Ken Roczen (1 win, 7 podiums, 11 top-fives, 13 top-10s)

Aaron Plessinger (1 win, 5 podiums, 8 top-fives, 14 top-10s)

Malcolm Stewart (1 win, 2 podiums, 6 top-fives, 15 top-10s)

Jett Lawrence (1 win, 2 podiums, 2 top-fives, 3 top-10s)

Eli Tomac (1 win, 1 podium, 3 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Justin Cooper (3 podiums, 8 top-fives, 13 top-10s)

Jason Anderson (3 podiums, 3 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Hunter Lawrence (2 podiums, 3 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Shane McElrath (1 podium, 1 top-five, 7 top-10s)

Justin Barcia (2 top-fives, 11 top-10s)

Dylan Ferrandis (2 top-fives, 8 top-10s)

Justin Hill (1 top-five, 10 top-10s)

Joey Savatgy (1 top-five, 7 top-10s)

Benny Bloss (4 top-10s)

Dean Wilson (3 top-10s)

Colt Nichols (1 top-10)

Logan Leitzel (1 top-10)

Mitchell Oldenburg (1 top-10)

250s

Haiden Deegan (3 wins, 8 podiums, 9 top-fives, 9 top-10s)

Cole Davies (2 wins, 4 podiums, 7 top-fives, 9 top-10s)

Seth Hammaker (2 wins, 3 podiums, 7 top-fives, 8 top-10s)

Tom Vialle (1 win, 5 podiums, 7 top-fives, 8 top-10s)

RJ Hampshire (1 win, 5 podiums, 7 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Julien Beaumer (1 win, 4 podiums, 6 top-fives, 8 top-10s)

Jordon Smith (1 win, 3 podiums, 5 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Nate Thrasher (1 win, 2 podiums, 4 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Max Anstie (1 win, 2 podiums, 2 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Jo Shimoda (1 win, 1 podium, 4 top-fives, 9 top-10s)

Chance Hymas (1 win, 1 podium, 2 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Levi Kitchen (1 win, 1 podium, 1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Garrett Marchbanks (2 podiums, 3 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Daxton Bennick (1 podium, 3 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Maximus Vohland (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Coty Schock (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Michael Mosiman (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Cullin Park (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Cameron McAdoo (1 podium, 1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Gage Linville (1 podium, 1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Ryder DiFrancesco (2 top-fives, 2 top-10s)

Justin Rodbell (1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Anthony Bourdon (3 top-10s)

Austin Forkner (3 top-10s)

Henry Miller (3 top-10s)

Enzo Lopes (3 top-10s)

Hunter Yoder (2 top-10s)

Carson Mumford (2 top-10s)

Hardy Munoz (2 top-10s)

Cole Thompson (2 top-10)

Devin Simonson (2 top-10s)

Drew Adams (2 top-10)

Parker Ross (1 top-10)

Lux Turner (1 top-10)

Jett Reynolds (1 top-10)

Gavin Towers (1 top-10)

Lance Kobusch (1 top-10)

Jack Chambers (1 top-10)

Mark Fineis (1 top-10)

Preston Taylor (1 top-10)

Luke Neese (1 top-10)

Bryce Shelly (1 top-10)

450s

2024: Chase Sexton (Followed by Justin Cooper, Cooper Webb)

2023: Chase Sexton (Aaron Plessinger, Justin Hill)

2022: Jason Anderson (Chase Sexton, Justin Barcia)

2021, Race 2: Cooper Webb (Marvin Musquin, Chase Sexton)

2021, Race 1: Marvin Musquin (Cooper Webb, Malcolm Stewart)

250s

2024: Haiden Deegan (RJ Hampshire, Jordon Smith) *

2023: Jett Lawrence (RJ Hampshire, Levi Kitchen) *

2022: Nate Thrasher (Hunter Lawrence, Pierce Brown) *

2021, Race 2: Jett Lawrence (Colt Nichols, Hunter Lawrence) *

2021, Race 1: Jo Shimoda (Jett Lawrence, Colt Nichols) +

* East / West Showdown

+ East

