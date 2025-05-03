 Skip navigation
2025 Supercross Denver 250 heat results for Round 16: Haiden Deegan, Cole Davies win Heats

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published May 3, 2025 07:15 PM

DENVER, Colorado: Haiden Deegan took advantage of a mistake by Garrett Marchbanks on Lap 1 to take the lead and pace the field for the remainder of Heat 1 and his teammate Cole Davies climbed to the top of the podium in Heat 2.

Several riders, including Jo Shimoda and Garrett Marchbanks in Heat 1, plus Julien Beaumer and Jordon Smith in Heat 2 had to overcome problems in their heats to advance.

Heat 2

Julien Beaumer crashed on Lap 1 and fell outside the top nine as Cole Davies, Michael Mosiman, and Coty Schock started with podium spots.

Beaumer moved back into a transfer position on Lap 3.

Smith jumped long after avoiding Beaumer’s crash and also fell outside of the top nine. He took the final transfer position on the final straight.

Davies won with Mosiman second and Schock third.

Fourth-place Robbie Wageman and Hunter Yoder rounded out the top five.

Beaumer (sixth), Dylan Walsh (seventh) Avery Long (eighth) and Smith also advanced directly into the feature,

250 Heat 2 Results

Heat 1

Garrett Marchbanks took advantage of a near spin for Haiden Deegan to win the holeshot, but he went down before the got back to the finish line. Marchbanks tipped over in a heavily watered turn.

Jo Shimoda went down on the opening lap and was well outside the top nine on Lap 1. He worked his way into a transfer position on Lap 4.

When Marchbanks went down, it created a gap from the leader Deegan to Enzo Lopes and remarkably, the teenager Drew Adams, who came back to the series this weekend, was third.

Deegan kept the lead through the heat and scored his fifth heat win of the season.

Lopes held onto the second-place spot with Adams rounding out the podium.

Garrett Marchbanks made his way to fourth with Shimoda rounding out the top five.

Max Sanford (sixth), Gavin Towers (seventh) Derek Kelley (eighth), and Brad West (ninth) also advanced.

250 Heat 1 Results

SX 2025 Rd 16 Denver Chase Sexton idle.jpg
2025 Supercross Denver qualifying results for Round 16 450s, 250s: Chase Sexton, Julien Beamer win Quals
Qualification sets the lineup for the heats, which begins at 5:06 ET.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

