Salt Lake City Supercross betting, predictions, odds, picks, lines: First-time minus odds for Chase Sexton

For the first time in 2025, ALT Sports has awarded a minus line to the favored rider for the outright win, with Chase Sexton opening at -205 for the Monster Energy Supercross finale in Salt Lake City. Sexton opened at +190 last week in Denver before scoring his sixth season victory.

That is only one sign of how massively Sexton is favored.

Sexton and Cooper Webb have been alternately favored during the past several rounds, with minimal points separating them. The differential between Sexton and Webb is nearly 500 points for Salt Lake City. Webb opens at +290, which is his worst opening line since Round 5 in Tampa when he was +352. That week, the Supercross series lost Jett Lawrence to injury. Eli Tomac followed one round later, and the makeup of the betting landscape dramatically changed.

In a head-to-head matchup, Sexton is favored over Webb to the tune of -248 to +180.

The rationale for the outright win line is obvious. Sexton has potentially everything to gain by winning, but only if Webb allows himself to be put in harm’s way. Webb needs to finish only seventh or better to win the championship, and he has finished worse than fourth only once this season. Inexplicably, his odds to win the championship were lowered this week from -478 to -383 while Sexton’s improved from +312 to +261.

The traders believe it’s a foregone conclusion Sexton will podium, giving him a line of -1200 to finish third or better. Webb’s podium odds are -275.

Sexton is also favored to be the fastest qualifier in SLC at -187.

With the loss of Ken Roczen from the entry list last week in Denver, only one other rider has a line under 10/1 for Salt Lake City. Aaron Plessinger (+850) shows his most lucrative line since winning the muddy Foxborough race.

Last week, Justin Cooper (+1250) arguably had more speed than his teammate Webb, but was unwilling to show enough aggression to get into second and alter Webb’s championship clinch scenario. (For further analysis, watch the video embedded above.) Traders noted the strength, however, as Cooper scored his second consecutive podium finish. His opening odds last week were +2156. Cooper is listed at +180 to score another podium in SLC.

In a head-to-head matchup, Plessinger (-139) is favored over Cooper (+105), but there is not a lot of juice in either squeeze.

Opening Odds, Outright Win

Chase Sexton, -205

Cooper Webb, +290

Aaron Plessinger, +850

Justin Cooper, +1250

Malcolm Stewart, +2876

Dylan Ferrandis, +3265

Joey Savatgy, +11169

Shane McElrath, +12275

Justin Hill, +13925

Dean Wilson, +14007

Colt Nichols, +14007

Christian Craig, +14007

Mitchell Oldenburg, +14007

Austin Politelli, +15453

Benny Bloss, +15453

Bubba Pauli, +15453

Mitchell Harrison, +15453

Kyle Chisholm, +16899

Grant Harlan, +16899

Anthony Rodriguez, +16899

Hunter Schlosser, +16899

Freddie Noren, +16899

Cade Clason, +16899

Justin Starling, +16899

Opening Odds, Podium

Chase Sexton -1200

Cooper Webb -275

Aaron Plessinger, +141

Justin Cooper, +180

Malcolm Stewart, +272

Dylan Ferrandis, +290

Joey Savatgy, +687

Shane McElrath, +711

Justin Hill, +767

Dean Wilson, +868

Christian Craig, +945

Colt Nichols, +959

Mitchell Oldenburg, +1115

Austin Politelli, +1331

Benny Bloss, +1595

Bubba Pauli, +2094

Mitchell Harrison, +2513

Kyle Chisholm, +2607

Freddie Noren, +3320

Grant Harlan, +3702

Hunter Schlosser, +4199

Cade Clason, +4271

Anthony Rodriguez, +4499

Justin Starling, +4709

