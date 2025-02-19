Supercross 2025 Arlington preview: Top finishes, previous winners, who to watch

Jerry’s World, under its various names and one relocation, is one of the original Supercross venues along with Daytona Beach, Houston, and Los Angeles, so there is an aura of history surrounding this week’s Triple Crown (TC) format, Round 7 on the Monster Energy Supercross series trip to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. No one will be happier to go there than the co-owner of the red plate, Cooper Webb.

Webb dominated the past four seasons in Arlington to a degree that is rarely seen in Supercross. Webb has five wins and swept the podium in the six rounds beginning in 2021. It doesn’t matter which format is employed at this stadium. Webb won a standard-format race last year, a Triple Crown format in 2023, and swept the Dallas residency in three races in 2021. Webb stood on the podium in the 2022 TC race.

Webb also won in 2019, and with six victories, he has topped the leaderboard. One thing is different this week: Webb races with the red plate for the first time at this venue, but he’s left Dallas with possession of it twice (in 2019 and 2021).

If Webb wins in Arlington, he will tie Bob Hannah for ninth on the all-time Supercross wins list.

The following two weeks will be hard on Eli Tomac. He continues to heal from a broken leg. Still, he is the undisputed master of the Triple Crown format that will be in effect this week and is the winningest rider at next week’s venue, Daytona International Speedway. Tomac is also the only rider other than Webb to win at Arlington in the last nine races.

Chase Sexton finished second at AT&T Stadium in 2023 and Ken Roczen scored two podium finishes in 2021, but they do not reach the level of Webb.

Sexton has developed a pattern where his past statistics are almost meaningless. There are too many asterisks for when he’s fallen early in a race and overcome his mistake, such as last week in Detroit, and too many times that he crashed late and gave up a win, such as Tampa, so he can never be fully trusted or discounted. Officially, Sexton made up 14 positions from his 17th-place standing at the end of Lap 1 in Detroit, placing him high on the list of comebacks. In reality, he came from dead last on Lap 1 after getting hung up on the gate.

After Detroit, Roczen said, “I know the stigma of when we go to battle and him getting me toward the end.” According to Clinton Fowler at WeWentFast.com, this is what he meant: Webb has chased Roczen down six times to claim victory. Roczen led 107 of 127 laps in those races, only to be overtaken in the end. Webb led only 15 laps in those contests.

Roczen returned the favor once, and his lead change occurred much earlier. In Round 5 of the 2020 COVID-19 run-out in Salt Lake City, Roczen passed Webb on Lap 4 and led until the end.

In the past two weeks, Malcolm Stewart and Webb became the fourth and fifth unique winners in the 450 division. Roczen and Jason Anderson are riding well enough that it would be unsurprising if they add to the list of winners, and if that occurs and the series reaches six, it will be the first time since 2015. If both win and Supercross reaches seven, it will be the first time since 1997.

In 250s, the streak of unique winners continues. Levi Kitchen became the sixth victor in six rounds, with four riders taking the checkers in the West division and two in the East. Max Anstie had a commanding lead and would have won back-to-back races in Detroit if not for the late-race red flag. The rider most likely to end this streak is Haiden Deegan, as the West riders take the track in Dallas.

Deegan has the most momentum with a three-race streak of podium finishes, including a win in Anaheim 2. Still, his average finish of 2.8 is below Julien Beaumer (2.3) and Jordon Smith (2.5), who have also won. Notably, each rider has three podiums and a perfect record of top-fives, but Beaumer and Smith hold their advantage with a worst of fourth. Deegan finished fifth in the season opener.

2025 Top-10 finishers

450s

Chase Sexton (2 wins, 3 podiums, 5 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Cooper Webb (1 win; 4 podiums, 5 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Jett Lawrence (1 win, 2 podiums, 2 top-fives, 3 top-10s)

Eli Tomac (1 win, 1 podium, 3 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Malcolm Stewart (1 win, 1 podium, 2 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Ken Roczen (4 podiums, 5 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Jason Anderson (3 podiums, 3 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Hunter Lawrence (2 podiums, 3 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Justin Cooper (2 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Justin Barcia (5 top-10s)

Justin Hill (4 top-10s)

Aaron Plessinger (4 top-10s)

Joey Savatgy (2 top-10s)

Dylan Ferrandis (2 top-10s)

Shane McElrath (1 top-10)

250s

Julien Beaumer (1 win, 3 podiums, 4 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Jordon Smith (1 win, 3 podiums, 4 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Haiden Deegan (1 win, 3 podiums, 4 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Max Anstie (1 win, 2 podiums, 2 top-fives, 2 top-10s)

Jo Shimoda (1 win, 1 podium, 1 top-five, 4 top-10s)

Levi Kitchen (1 win, 1 podium, 1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Cole Davies (2 podiums, 3 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Daxton Bennick (1 podium, 1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Cameron McAdoo (1 podium, 1 top-five, 1 top-10)

RJ Hampshire (1 podium, 1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Ryder DiFrancesco (2 top-fives, 2 top-10s)

Tom Vialle (2 top-fives, 2 top-10s)

Coty Schock (1 top-five, 4 top-10s)

Michael Mosiman (1 top-five, 3 top-10s)

Nate Thrasher (1 top-five, 2 top-10s)

Seth Hammaker (1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Chance Hymas (2 top-10s)

Garrett Marchbanks (3 top-10s)

Anthony Bourdon (3 top-10s)

Hunter Yoder (2 top-10s)

Carson Mumford (2 top-10s)

Drew Adams (1 top-10)

Parker Ross (1 top-10)

Cole Thompson (1 top-10)

Cullin Park (1 top-10)

Levi Kitchen (1 top-10)

Austin Forkner (1 top-10)

Maximus Vohland (1 top-10)

Henry Miller (1 top-10)

Previous Arlington Winners

450s

2024: Cooper Webb (Followed by Eli Tomac, Aaron Plessinger)

2023: Cooper Webb (Chase Sexton, Eli Tomac) *

2022: Eli Tomac (Jason Anderson, Cooper Webb) *

2021, Race 3: Cooper Webb (Ken Roczen, Eli Tomac)

2021, Race 2: Cooper Webb (Eli Tomac, Ken Roczen)

2021, Race 1: Cooper Webb (Justin Barcia, Jason Anderson)

250s

2024: Haiden Deegan (Cameron McAdoo, Tom Vialle) [East]

2023: Nate Thrasher (Jordon Smith, Hunter Lawrence) [East] *

2022: Cameron McAdoo (Jeremy Martin, Jett Lawrence) [East] *

2021, Race 3: Justin Cooper (Cameron McAdoo, Seth Hammaker) [West]

2021, Race 2: Hunter Lawrence (Jalek Swoll, Kyle Peters) [West]

2021, Race 1: Seth Hammaker (Hunter Lawrence, Cameron McAdoo) [West]

* Triple Crown

