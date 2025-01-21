2025 Supercross Round 3, Anaheim 2 by the numbers: Podium parity

The West Coast Swing continues in Round 3 of the Monster Energy Supercross season at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, as diversity marked the first two weekends. The first two rounds have produced entirely different podiums, with Chase Sexton leading Ken Roczen and Jason Anderson across the line in Anaheim 1 and Eli Tomac victorious over Jett Lawrence and Cooper Webb last week in San Diego last week. Conversely, Julien Beaumer and Jordon Smith have stood on the box in the first two 250 races.

Angel Stadium has hosted Triple Crown races in the past two seasons, with Webb (2024) and Sexton (2023) victorious, but 2025 returns to a standard format of two heats and a main event. The Triple Crown format was also used in 2019 and 2018, with Webb and Tomac victorious, respectively.

And while some of the mystique is missing since this is not the season opener, riders will be just as determined to win Anaheim 2 as they were two weeks ago. Southern California was the breeding ground for Supercross and that is never far from the riders’ minds. This will be the 85th time Anaheim has hosted a Supercross round.

Five riders have won Anaheim 2 three times, and they are all names any dirt track fan will recognize: Ricky Carmichael, Chad Reed, James Stewart, and Ryan Dungey headline the list but there is one rider who would like to push them down the order. Last week’s winner, Tomac, completes the list of threepeaters.

Sexton scored his first Anaheim victory in the season opener to begin his championship quest. He threw his advantage away on Lap 1 at San Diego with a crash but recovered and climbed back to within one point of the new leader, Eli Tomac. In four attempts, he has failed to defend the red plate, but the season is long, and the four riders, Tomac, Sexton, Roczen, and Webb, continue to have a lead over the defending Supercross champion Jett Lawrence, who finished outside of the top 10 in the season opener.

Tomac changed the record book again last week with his 53rd career Supercross victory. That marked the 11th season he has won a race and broke a tie with Stewart for first place. He could set another record this week. Tomac will be the first Supercross rider to lead 1,000 laps if he leads seven in A2.

Anaheim 1 450 podium. Feld Entertainment / Align Media

Taking the red plate last week makes Tomac, 32, the oldest rider to ever have that honor.

While none of the 450 riders have scored multiple podiums through two rounds, Tomac, Roczen, and Webb have two top-fives each.

Confidence levels for Tomac, Lawrence after SD Title 24 explores confidence levels for Eli Tomac and Jett Lawrence after San Diego Round 2, explaining what each rider gained after weekend action and why Tomac should feel "stoked" about where he sits.

In the 250 division, Haiden Deegan thought his principal rival would be Levi Kitchen, but when that rider was too ill to mount up in Anaheim 1, he made a last-minute decision to switch to the East Coast. Beaumer has risen to take Kitchen’s place and has finished ahead of Deegan in the first two rounds of 2025. Deegan has finished behind Beaumer in both races, lost five points each time, and is currently 10 away from the lead. Deegan has not yet affixed the red plate to the front of his bike.

Beaumer and Jordon Smith swept the podium in the first two 250 rounds; Deegan and Ryder DiFrancesco doubled down on top-five finishes.

As Clinton Fowler from WeWentFast.com points out, the 250 West division has been dominated by teenagers. At San Diego last week, four of the top five finishers have yet to celebrate their 20th birthday. Beaumer, 18, won the race, a pair of 19-year-olds, DiFrancesco (finished fifth) and Deegan (third) were in the top five, and the youngest of them all, Cole Davies, 17, finished fourth.

How will Deegan respond to early challenges? Title 24 examines Haiden Deegan's struggles after his disappointing ride in San Diego, explaining why it will be key to see how the 19-year-old responds to this stretch.

Previous Anaheim Winners

450s

2025, Race 1: Chase Sexton (Followed by Ken Roczen, Jason Anderson)

2024, Race 2 *: Cooper Webb (Eli Tomac, Aaron Plessinger)

2024, Race 1: Jett Lawrence (Jason Anderson, Chase Sexton)

2023, Race 2 *: Chase Sexton (Jason Anderson, Ken Roczen)

2023, Race 1: Eli Tomac (Cooper Webb, Chase Sexton)

250s

2025, Race 1: Jo Shimoda (Julien Beaumer, Jordon Smith)

2024, Race 2 *: Levi Kitchen (RJ Hampshire, Nate Thrasher)

2024, Race 1: RJ Hampshire (Jordon Smith, Levi Kitchen)

2023, Race 2 *: Levi Kitchen (Jett Lawrence, Stilez Robertson)

2023, Race 1: Jett Lawrence (RJ Hampshire, Cameron McAdoo)

*Triple Crown format

