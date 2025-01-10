SuperMotocross announces three playoff rounds for 2025; St. Louis added as new venue

In the season-opening Press Conference at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, ahead of Round 1 of the Monster Energy Supercross season, the SuperMotocross League announced the venues for its three-round playoffs beginning September 6, 2025 and ending September 20, 2025.

For the third year, the SuperMotocross World Championship will kick off at zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina. Round 2 of the playoffs will move from Texas Motor Speedway to The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri on September 13, and the finale will be held at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the second consecutive year.

Jett Lawrence began his successful quest for the 2024 SMX Championship at zMax last year with moto finishes of second and first. Chase Sexton was the first rider to win in the league one year earlier at that same venue after sweeping the two races.

The finale moved from the Los Angeles Coliseum to The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last year and was so well received the league decided to return. Lawrence clinched his title there with a sweep of the weekend.

Round 2 marks a new site for the series but the Supercross series has raced there every other year since 2018. Eli Tomac was the winner of last year’s Triple Crown format race after winning all three motos. Round 2 of the playoffs were held at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Illinois, in the inaugural 2023 season.

The three playoff races complete the 31-round schedule after the Supercross and Pro Motocross dates were announced in late September.

More SuperMotocross News

2025 SX schedule | MX schedule | WMX Schedule

2025 Supercross tickets on sale | Pro Motocross tickets

2025 TV Schedule | Track Maps

Jalek Swoll injures Achilles tendon, will miss SX opener

Anaheim 1 betting lines and analysis

Anaheim 1 by the Numbers: Jett Lawrence aims to double down

How to Watch Anaheim 1

Levi Kitchen settles into his rhythm with 2025 looming

Cooper Webb is determined to score one more championship

RJ Hampshire is set to defend 250 West title

Eli Tomac and one last shot at SMX glory

Jo Shimoda, Honda have high expectations

Aaron Plessinger brought the sunshine

