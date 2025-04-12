NASCAR Saturday schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway

The Cup and Xfinity Series will be on the track for practice, qualifying and a 300-lap race Saturday, April 12 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Nearly eight hours of activity on the 0.533-mile oval in Bristol, Tennessee, will start with Xfinity practice and qualifying, followed by Cup practice and qualifying for Sunday’s 500-lap race.

The Xfinity race will begin shortly after 5 p.m. at Bristol. It’s the first time since June 20020 that the series has raced on the track’s concrete in the spring. The Xfinity entry list will include 2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson.

Cole Custer won the most recent Xfinity race at Bristol last September. The last winner of an Xfinity spring race at Bristol was Noah Gragson, who took the checkered flag on June 1, 2020.

Bristol Motor Speedway schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Saturday, April 12

Garage open

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. — Cup Series

9:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

11:30 a.m. - 12:25 p.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)

12:35 - 1:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)

2 - 2:55 p.m. — Cup practice (Prime, MRN)

3:05 - 4 p.m. — Cup qualifying (Prime, MRN)

5 p.m. — Xfinity race (300 laps, 159.9 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 85, Stage 2 at Lap 170; CW, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Saturday: Overcast with a high of 52 degrees and winds from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 51 degrees with a 5% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.