Pickens 'seemed a little disengaged' against Lions
Mike Florio compares Jameson Williams and George Pickens, praising Williams for being "one of the most talented receivers in football" and explaining why "something seemed off with Pickens" in a 44-30 loss to the Lions.
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
Mike Florio examines the Cowboys' rest-of-season schedule after losing to the Lions in Week 14, evaluating the likelihood of Dallas making the playoffs and how the Eagles play a part in their chances.
Lions were a ‘different’ team in win over Cowboys
Mike Florio explains what stood out from the Lions' critical win over the Cowboys, where Jahmyr Gibbs flashed his superstar abilities and Detroit's offensive line effectively contained Dallas' pass rush.
Florio: Kiffin ‘wants to have it both ways’
Mike Florio addresses the Lane Kiffin situation, declaring that college football has "a system that is broken" before sharing a solution the NCAA can implement to prevent similar conundrums from happening in the future.
Unpacking Lions’ fourth-down woes against Packers
Mike Florio explains why Dan Campbell's go-for-it mentality is causing the Lions' offense to lose its "unpredictability" before looking at officiating topics from their Week 13 clash with the Packers.
Bengals, Burrow ‘alive’ in AFC playoff picture
Joe Burrow looked "great" in his return for the Bengals in Week 13, providing Cincinnati with hope for a late run at the playoffs. For the Ravens, Lamar Jackson & Co. have several things to figure out at 6-6.
Evaluating Cowboys, Chiefs’ paths to playoffs
Mike Florio shares why the Cowboys' win over the Chiefs "says a lot" about how far Dallas has come this season, while Kansas City remains searching for answers in unfamiliar territory at 6-6.
Colts’ Smith opens up on mental health in the NFL
Mike Florio welcomes Colts tackle Braden Smith for an in-depth conversation about mental health in the NFL, sharing his personal experiences while discussing efforts to expand resources for players.
Smith: Colts’ ‘lack of ego’ has bred success
Indianapolis Colts tackle Braden Smith chats with Mike Florio for insight into his bye-week routine, the experience of playing in Berlin, having trust in Daniel Jones, and bringing in Sauce Gardner.
Colts go all in on SB window with Gardner trade
With the Jets trading star CB Sauce Gardner to the Colts, Mike Florio unpacks the dominoes that led to the blockbuster deal before explaining why Seattle is "making its move" after acquiring WR Rashid Shaheed.