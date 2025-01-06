SuperMotocross 250 countdown: No. 5, Jo Shimoda keeps Honda’s expectations high

Jo Shimoda had huge shoes to fill in 2024. One year previous, Team Honda HRC swept the Supercross championships with Hunter Lawrence winning in the 250 East division, Jett Lawrence winning in the West, and Chase Sexton taking the 450 title. There was literally no way the team could improve; the only thing they could hope for was to match the historic feat from 2023.

The bike and the team were capable so expectations were high. The were high, not only because of the success of the Lawrence brothers in the 250 division, but also because Shimoda was coming off a stellar 2023 season.

MORE: Jo Shimoda’s first 250 Supercross victory

In 2023, Shimoda was Honda’s biggest challenger as he raced with the powerful Pro Circuit Kawasaki team. He finished third in Pro Motocross points that year and was second in the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship after winning the series opener at zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina, and finishing second in the other two rounds. Haiden Deegan took the title by five points, but many would argue Shimoda was just as strong.

SuperMotocross 250 countdown: No. 6, Jordon Smith seeks early-season momentum in the stadium series For most of his career Jordon Smith has been his best in Supercross and he needs to replicate that success in 2025.

The points differential between first, second, and third — the podium positions — was the deciding factor. Shimoda scored three podiums in six motos in 2023 versus to Deegan’s four. In the end, the championship came down to fine points: Shimoda had the edge in terms of consistency with a worst result of fourth, but that was earned three times. Deegan finished fifth twice.

It took a few rounds in the Monster Energy Supercross Series for Shimoda to get comfortable. He narrowly missed the podium in the opening round at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, finishing two-tenths of a second behind third-place Levi Kitchen. He crashed and failed to finish Round 2 in the muddy conditions that marred San Francisco, and then logged another pair of fourth-place finishes.

By most measures, Shimoda was riding well — but he was still being compared with the Lawrence brothers. As Shimoda settled into his rhythm and the pressure lessened, his results improved. He finished third in Glendale, Arizona, and Seattle, Washington. He stepped up one position more in St. Louis, Missouri, and Nashville, Tennessee, to finish second.

There was only one spot remaining. In the penultimate round of the 250 West division, Shimoda beat Kitchen to the line by one spot and won his first Supercross race. One final fourth-place finish followed, which gave Shimoda a near-sweep of the top five.

Shimoda showed the same progression in Pro Motocross. He was sixth at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, in the season opener and then fifth in the next round in the Hangtown Motocross Classic. Shimoda finished fourth in the following two rounds, and then scored third-place finishes in three of his next four starts.

Not even an early crash in Moto 2 of the Spring Creek Nationals could slow him down. Another crash in the second race at Unadilla MX Park in New Berlin, New York, plus the realization that he needed to heal for the SuperMotocross World Championship finally forced reality to settle in. He missed the final two Motocross rounds.

Still feeling the effects of his two accidents, Shimoda was not 100 percent during the playoffs, but he nevertheless scored one podium (at Texas Motor Speedway), and was fourth in the other two rounds, which was good enough for fourth overall.

Expectations remain high in 2025. The key to Shimoda’s success will be standing on the podium early in both the Supercross and Motocross divisions. If he can do that and avoid injury, Shimoda will contend for the championships.

2024 Statistics

Feature starts: 22

Average feature finish: 5.14

Wins: 1

Podiums: 9

Top-fives: 18

Top-10s: 19

Best finish: Won (Denver SX)

SMX Standings/payout: Fourth/$100,000

2024 News

Jo Shimoda posts fifth-quickest practice at zMax Dragway

Shimoda suffers broken collarbone in Unadilla crash

Shimoda gets first 250 victory in Denver

Shimoda is riding well, making smarter decisions with consecutive podiums

450 Countdown

5. Aaron Plessinger

6. Hunter Lawrence

7. Jason Anderson

8. Ken Roczen

9. Justin Cooper

10. Justin Barcia

11. Malcolm Stewart

12. Dylan Ferrandis

13. Christian Craig

14. Shane McElrath

15. Dean Wilson

250 Countdown

6. Jordon Smith

7. Pierce Brown

8. Cameron McAdoo

9. Ty Masterpool

10. Chance Hymas

11. Garrett Marchbanks

12. Max Anstie

13. Julien Beaumer

14. Coty Schock

15. Ryder DiFrancesco

More SuperMotocross News

2025 SX schedule | MX schedule | WMX Schedule

2025 Supercross tickets on sale | Pro Motocross tickets

2025 TV Schedule | Track Maps

Aaron Plessinger brought the sunshine

SMX announces partnership to initiate sports betting

Hunter Lawrence shone brightest on 2024 outdoor tracks

WMX announces six-round schedule for 2025

Jason Anderson and the ticking clock

What might have been for Cameron McAdoo

Yamaha Star Racing announces seven rider team

Reid Taylor replaces injured Devin Simonson

Ken Roczen has the SMX Championship in mind

Devin Simonson injures wrist, will likely miss start of SX 250 East

