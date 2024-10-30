SuperMotocross 450 countdown: No. 14, Shane McElrath ground his way through 31 rounds

Shane McElrath was determined to earn the perfect attendance badge in 2024, so he didn’t skip a beat when he was released from H.E.P. Suzuki in August because that team wanted to take him to the last three Pro Motocross races off. He joined the MaddParts Kawasaki team without missing a single moto.

That work ethic paid off.

McElrath entered the SuperMotocross World Championship playoffs seeded 11th, swept the top 15 in his first two starts, and scored his fourth top-10 of the combined seasons in the finale at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He was one of only four riders who avoided injury and made every show. McElrath ended the season 12th in SMX points and pocketed the $35,000 bonus that went with it.

McElrath scored one top-five in 2024 in the Supercross series’ most adverse conditions. Riding in heavy mud in a brand-new venue in San Francisco, McElrath’s podium invitation was denied by three of the toughest riders in the field when Chase Sexton won the feature over Eli Tomac (second) and Ken Roczen (third). McElrath climbed to third for a couple of laps at the beginning of the feature, passing Adam Cianciarulo and Aaron Plessinger as they struggled but was run down in turn by Roczen, who started that race 10th.

That was the best finish of his 450 Supercross career.

McElrath would not get close to the top five again in 2024; his remaining four top-10s were all barely inside that mark.

While he did not challenge for any other top-fives, he came close to the top 10 several times. In addition to his four finishes inside the top 10, he was 11th or 12th in four other races, including the Pro Motocross season finale at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

In recent seasons, McElrath has made the loudest noise riding in the SX2 (250) division of the World Supercross Championship. He scored the opening-round win in last year’s British GP and again in the Australian GP.

He was happy to switch brands to Fire Power Honda this season in the WSX so he could capitalize on that momentum. It was well worth the trip to Vancouver. He won the SX2 season opener for the second time in the Canadian GP.

2024 Statistics

Feature starts: 31

Average feature finish: 15.19

Top-fives: 1

Top-10s: 4

Best finish: Fourth (San Francisco SX)

SMX Standings/payout: 12th/$35,000

