Shane McElrath, Cole Thompson in SX2 join 450 WSX rider Joey Savatgy at Fire Power Honda

Competing in the SX2 division, Shane McElrath and Cole Thompson will join 450 rider Joey Savatgy at Fire Power Honda to compete in the 2024 World Supercross World Championship.

McElrath won the inaugural WSX SX2 title in 2023 and finished second in last year’s championship standings. McElrath has achieved that dominance by scoring three overall victories in the class.

“My sights are set on reclaiming the championship, and I’m looking forward to kicking things off in Vancouver,” McElrath said in a release.

“I’m delighted to join Fire Power Honda for the upcoming season, and I’m very excited to see what we can achieve together,” McElrath continued. “Over the past two years on the other side of the fence, I’ve experienced first-hand how competitive the team is, and I’m looking forward to bringing our competitive spirit together with the aim of winning another SX2 title. My sights are set on reclaiming the championship, and I’m looking forward to kicking things off in Vancouver.”

Thompson joins Fire Power after debuting last season with ClubMX as a replacement for Enzo Lopes, who moves to Rick Ware Racing in 2024.

“Joining the reigning SX2 champions in WSX is a big opportunity for me, and after some good performances in my debut season, I’m excited to see what we can achieve together,” Lopes said. “I’m coming into this season with some good momentum, and away from the track, I’ve been working hard to refine my performance so I can unlock my personal best on race day. Working alongside Shane, who is a World Champion rider, will push me to be the best I can be, and I’m ready to give this season my all. I can’t wait for the first race, especially with the opening round taking place on home soil in Canada.”

The announcement of McElrath and Thompson as Fire Power’s SX2 riders comes after Savatgy was recently named as one of their 450 riders. Dean Wilson will serve as the other rider in that division.

More Motorcycle Racing News

2025 SX schedule | MX schedule | MXGP Schedule

2025 Supercross tickets on sale | Pro Motocross tickets

Guillem Farres joins Factory Triumph in MX2

SX documentary “Pay Dirt” debuts in Newport Film Festival

Joey Savatgy, Dean Wilson win in the AUSSX opener

Max Anstie to race WSX opener as a wild card

Preston Boespflug joins Partzilla for 2025 SMX

Pierce Brown joins Yamaha Star Racing in 2025

Christian Craig underwent knee surgery

Jared Mees leaves American Flat Track with record 10th title

Ernée, France confirmed for 2026 MXoN

Team Australia scores first MXoN victory

