Motocross of Nations announces return to Ernée, France in 2026

Ernée, France, has been confirmed as the host of the 2026 Motocross of Nations (MXoN), marking the fourth time this venue has welcomed the international race. The city first hosted an MXoN race in 2005, and Team USA was victorious. The most recent race was held in 2023, with Team France as the winner.

Ernée was scheduled to host the event in 2020 before it was canceled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Ironman Raceway officially announced as host of 2025 Motocross of Nations With Ironman’s 2025 Pro Motocross round advanced two weeks, there will be additional time to prep the track for the October 5 race.

“I think everybody still remembers last year’s Motocross of Nations in Ernée,” David Luongo, CEO of Infront Moto Racing said in a press release. “So, here we are today to announce that the Monster Energy Motocross of Nations will be returning to Ernée in 2026. For all the French fans and everyone with those great memories from last year, you can already prepare to return to this beautiful racetrack in Ernée.”

Romain Febvre, Tom Vialle, and Maxime Renaux combined for the home country win.

“The event will once again be organized by Philippe Lecomte and his team, who delivered what many consider one of the biggest events in motocross history,” Luongo continued. “We are confident that their efforts will raise the bar even higher than last year. We will have a competitive French team, and it’s a great pleasure for us to work with Philippe and the FFM on this project. France is a country with a passionate motocross fan base and we will come back regularly.

“Every time we have a race in France, the public turns out in massive numbers. The atmosphere is always fantastic. So, it’s a big honor for us to return, and we can’t wait for 2026 already. Great news for motocross!”

This marks the second confirmation of a Motocross of Nations event in the past week. Just before the 2024 MXoN at Matterley Basin, United Kingdom, which was won by Team Australia, Infront Moto Racing confirmed Ironman Raceway will host the 2025 edition of this international event.

